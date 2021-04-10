   
Corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 April, 2021
Latest News:
Rain-soaked weekend ahead...
EU plans to buy up to 1.8 billion...
Retail federation Comeos: Shopping by appointment is not...
Research: Street-lighting turns off fireflies – literally...
Charles Michel suffers sleepless nights over ‘sofagate’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 April 2021
    Rain-soaked weekend ahead
    EU plans to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines
    Retail federation Comeos: Shopping by appointment is not working
    Research: Street-lighting turns off fireflies – literally
    Charles Michel suffers sleepless nights over ‘sofagate’
    Corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1
    Covid-19: New cases slow down as ICU cases and deaths rise
    ‘Two major scenarios’ on the table for after Easter pause, says Van Gucht
    WHO does not (yet) recommend ‘vaccine switch’ after first dose
    60% of Flemish television news focused on Covid-19 in 2020, research shows
    Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four blood clots
    Teenager who ran safe house for human traffickers may be extradited to Belgium
    Brussels’ over-60s who didn’t get vaccine invite can register themselves
    EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals
    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first time in four weeks
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
    View more
    Share article:

    Corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1

    Saturday, 10 April 2021
    © Belga

    The meeting of the Consultative Committee scheduled for this coming Wednesday should decide to postpone the re-opening of the horeca industry – hotels, restaurants and cafes – until after the May 1 deadline the committee previously suggested, according to the head of the coronavirus task force, Pedro Facon.

    May 1 was set as a tentative date for the industry to re-open, at a time when it looked as if the figures for the epidemic were moving in the wrong direction to allow a fixed deadline. At the same time, an industry that has been closed down now for five months was in desperate need of assurances that the end might be near.

    We had better not move too fast,” Facon told De Tijd in an interview on Saturday.

    By that time, non-essential shops should be open again, and the nation’s children be back at school after the so-called ‘Easter pause’. A decision is awaited for hairdressers and other non-medical contact professions, which were allowed to open and then closed down again in short order.

    With those relaxed measures already in place, caution would demand waiting before opening the horeca sector, Facon told the paper.

    Epidemiologically speaking, we should include a three-week rest period after implementing relaxations so that we can estimate their impact,” he said. “Mid-May would be better than May 1.”

    But mid-May is already the provisional deadline for a whole series of other relaxations of restrictions. The cultural and events sectors are hoping for a lifeline, and people in general hope for some more flexibility in social contacts.

    Reopening the catering industry as well as relaxing the rules for other indoor activities is too much of a good thing. It would be better to split them up.”

    But if his advice is accepted by the committee, that would mean postponing the latest relaxations to mid-June. But there are risks to doing too much too soon.

    If we relax too quickly and too much at the same time, there is a risk of a fourth wave in May and June,” he said.

    But all is not bleak.

    “The vaccinations will have a major impact on the number of infections and hospital admissions. The most vulnerable will be protected from mid-June. Then we are in a different scenario, even if not everyone has been vaccinated yet.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times