   
Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of InBev beer
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 April, 2021
Latest News:
Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of...
Covid-19: New cases, hospital admissions slow down, but...
Covid-19 vaccinations: Belgium back on EU top-10 list...
Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi sentenced to 17 years...
US-Russian team lands at International Space Station, 60...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of InBev beer
    Covid-19: New cases, hospital admissions slow down, but deaths continue to rise
    Covid-19 vaccinations: Belgium back on EU top-10 list
    Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi sentenced to 17 years in prison
    US-Russian team lands at International Space Station, 60 years after Yuri Gagarin’s feat
    Video: These foods will either boost or drain your energy
    Master photographer Steve McCurry exposes his world in Antwerp
    Iran starts new chain of nuclear centrifuges
    Belgium’s corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1
    “96% of beds in intensive care are currently occupied”
    The courage to make a scene
    Charles Michel suffers sleepless nights over ‘sofagate’
    EU plans to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines
    Video: Elon Musk’s Neuralink shows monkey playing video game with mind
    Shopping by appointment is not working
    Rain-soaked weekend ahead
    Research: Street-lighting turns off fireflies – literally
    Covid-19: New cases slow down as ICU cases and deaths rise
    ‘Two major scenarios’ on the table for after Easter pause, says Van Gucht
    WHO does not (yet) recommend ‘vaccine switch’ after first dose
    View more
    Share article:

    Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of InBev beer

    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    © Elevate via Unsplash

    AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, last week dumped millions of litres of beer into the River Meuse from its brewery in Jupille by Liege.

    The beer was brewed six months ago and set up in kegs, which have a sell-by date of six months. Unfortunately along came the lockdown of the restaurants and cafes, which are the only clients for kegged beer. And since it will be May 1 at the earliest – and perhaps not even then – before the horeca industry opens up again – the brewery had no option but to dispose of the beer.

    The operation takes place according to the regulations on environmental safety, the brewery assured. InBev has its own purification plant. “Once it has reached the appropriate environmental standards, the beer is discharged into the Meuse,” explained brewery manager Steven Van Belleghem.

    The kegs concerned have been coming back to the brewery for some time now, as the pubs and cafes who ordered then saw no opportunity to use them. In the end, the brewery had no option but to empty them so as to have clean kegs to prepare for the re-opening.

    It was AB InBev’s choice,” said Van Belleghem. “We have two keg lines that have been practically at a standstill for months. It was therefore decided to use one of these lines to empty the kegs.

    “We could have had it done by an outside company but, in these times of Covid, it was important for us to do it internally. While we produce less, it allows us to give work to fine to ten of our employees and thus avoid having to put them out of work.”

    The beer in question is of three types: Jupiler, Stella Artois and Leffe – the three InBev beers most commonly sold on draught.

    According to the Belgian Brewers Federation, last year saw 445 million glasses of beer go unsold in bars and restaurants because of lockdown, the majority of them representing keg beer. The Jupille brewery alone produces 400-500,000 litres of beer a day for the industry.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times