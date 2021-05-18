   
Belgians increasingly prefer digital payments
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
Latest News:
All people who refused coronavirus vaccine to be...
Japanese doctors’ association calls for Tokyo Olympics to...
Belgians increasingly prefer digital payments...
Airlines extend free rebooking policies amid uncertainty regarding...
Over 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 May 2021
    All people who refused coronavirus vaccine to be offered second chance
    Japanese doctors’ association calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled
    Belgians increasingly prefer digital payments
    Airlines extend free rebooking policies amid uncertainty regarding summer travel
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in EU
    SNCB plans major overhaul for Ottignies station
    Carbon neutrality ‘only possible if all new oil and gas exploration is abandonded’
    Temporary unemployment doubled under shopping by appointment measure
    Moderna and Pfizer vaccines ‘should protect against Indian variant’, study shows
    Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of September
    ‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code
    These science-backed happiness hacks will only take you 5 minutes
    New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium
    The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT
    No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet, mayors stress
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Crossing between Parliament and Brussels Park turned into rainbow
    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
    ‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgians increasingly prefer digital payments

    Tuesday, 18 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    Digital payments are increasingly preferred over cash in Belgium, a trend only reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic, according to recent research from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

    Only 13% of Belgians still prefer to pay cash and 70% have already used contactless payments at least once, researchers found.

    The increase in contactless payments is most striking when it comes to people between the ages of 65 and 74. Around 76% of people in this age group made at least one contactless payment in 2020, compared to 36% in 2019.

    “Contrary to what most people suspect, contactless payments are not typical for the younger generations,” the researchers said in a press release, referring to low rates of usage in the 16 to 24-year-old age group.

    One reason for an increase in the amount of contactless payments overall during the pandemic is that it’s considered more hygienic. Users simply tap their bank card against a payment machine, and a signature on a receipt is often not required.

    The number of mobile payments has also increased, though more slightly, with only 4 out of 10 Belgians saying they’re comfortable paying by smartphone in a physical shop.

    When it comes to cash, the numbers were more or less similar across age groups: on average, Belgians had €55.60 in cash in their wallet in 2021, compared to €61.20 before the coronavirus crisis.

    The number of cash payments has sharply decreased by 39% in one year.

    “Overall, we can conclude that since the start of the crisis, Belgians who like to pay by card prefer to do so in a contactless manner,” said the researchers.

    “In the youngest and oldest categories, where there is still a relatively clear preference for cash payments, there is also a shift from cash to card payments via the terminal. Payments by smartphone are particularly popular among young people.”

    VUB conducted its research with Bancontact Payconiq Company, Febelfin, Mastercard, Visa and Worldline.