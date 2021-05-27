   
Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable employees
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable...
‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Before & After The...
Record number of stork nests at Planckendael animal...
‘Not smart’: Van Ranst joins support group for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 May 2021
    Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable employees
    ‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’ federal prosecutor says
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Before & After The Bubble
    Record number of stork nests at Planckendael animal park
    ‘Not smart’: Van Ranst joins support group for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    UberEats gives 67 euros for lost work to courier forced to quarantine while wife battles Covid
    Nearly a quarter of cancer deaths could be avoided if no one smoked, report finds
    Anticipating recovery, Airbus to produce more planes in 2023 than before the health crisis
    Manhunt Day Ten: Army and police renew search for Conings in nature preserve
    Police chief in snooping scandal suspended from duty
    Brussels opens another ‘Art Nouveau gem’ to the public
    Covid-19: Intensive care cases continue to head down towards 500
    What happens to the European quarter if the Commission downsizes?
    Extremist who threatened Van Ranst arrested
    The Recap: Work, Worse Emissions & Green Water
    Set same closing time for indoor and outdoor hospitality, Flanders says
    European travel sector urges ‘swift implementation’ of EU Covid Certificate
    Before the Bubble: A snapshot of Brussels in 1908
    Belgium stops giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s
    Strict hospitality rules only ‘highly recommended’ for garden parties in June
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable employees

    Thursday, 27 May 2021

    Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

    Flemish companies say they’d like to hire as economic activity begins to pick up in Belgium now that the coronavirus vaccination campaign is well underway, but they’re struggling to find suitable staff, according to a survey by the employers’ federation Voka.

    Voka reached out to around 600 companies in Flanders, and is calling on governments to reform the labour market in light of the results.

    For more than half of the companies surveyed, the impact of the health crisis is expected to be behind them by the end of the year.

    However, two thirds of the employers who wish to recruit staff are finding it even more difficult than usual to find candidates for positions.

    Related Posts

     

    The issue is exacerbated for large companies (those with more than 250 employees), who fear that a lack of personnel could have an impact on turnover and slow down their growth.

    Voka called on Flanders to continue to invest in training and incentivising bonuses.

    At the federal level, the organisation advocated more flexibility in employee status, working hours and holidays, and called for efforts to reintegrate people with long-term illnesses into the labour market.

    The Brussels Times