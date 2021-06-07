   
SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast trains
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 June, 2021
Latest News:
Many popular holiday destinations turn orange on European...
Belgium in Brief: A Short Break From Changes...
Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in...
Labour shortages reach 15-year high...
Forest Park to get first renovation in 70...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 June 2021
    Many popular holiday destinations turn orange on European travel map
    Belgium in Brief: A Short Break From Changes
    Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in welcoming tourists
    Labour shortages reach 15-year high
    Forest Park to get first renovation in 70 years
    News diversity in Flanders has decreased, VUB study finds
    End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet in sight, says Vandenbroucke
    Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows
    Covid-19: Lowest number of new cases in eight months
    Poll: Flemish would prefer shorter summer school holiday
    SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast trains
    New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium
    Reaction: G7 corporate tax deal is far from fair, says Oxfam
    King to take part in ceremony to return Lumumba ‘relics’ to Congo
    Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life
    Vaccines: Over five million Belgians have had their first dose
    Boris Johnson to call on G7 to vaccinate the world by late 2022
    Demonstration in favour of migrants on hunger strike
    Belgian bar launches bacon beer
    Red Devils take on Croatia in their last test before the Euro
    View more
    Share article:

    SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast trains

    Monday, 07 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Dariusz-Sieczkowski/Wikimedia

    The rail authority SNCB has expressed satisfaction with tests carried out last week of a system allowing people to reserve a seat on trains to the coast from four inland stations to four stations at the coast.

    The test came at the request of the mayors of coastal towns themselves, who last summer were faced with over-full trains arriving at their resorts filled with people who had just been travelling in conditions far from corona-safe.

    The tests concerned 20 reservation-only trains, travelling direct from Brussels South, Liege, Antwerp and Ghent to four coastal destinations: Knokke, Blankenberge, Ostend and De Panne.

    A reservation must be made in advance, and costs one euro extra on top of the usual price. Rail users were happy to pay the supplement, the SNCB said in a first reaction to the tests, for the sake of a safer environment during the journey.

    The authority will now evaluate the experiment. In the meantime, the plan is to continue with reservation trains in the summer, aimed at day-trippers.

    However the idea of booking seats in advance may deter some from using the system. Day-trippers often take the decision to go to the seaside on the spur of the moment, depending on the weather forecast for the day.

    In other rail news, trains are currently not running between Mechelen and Brussels Airport in both directions, after damage to overhead lines. Personnel from rail infrastructure company Infrabel are on site to repair the damage. Passengers are advised to travel to the airport via Brussels.