   
Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism...
Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never...
A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be...
European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel...
Army and police gather at Genk stadium for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel
    Commission to start legal action against Belgium for GDPR infringements
    First stage of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    All coronavirus indicator thresholds reached to allow new relaxations
    The Recap: Football, Firearms & Vaccine Refusals
    Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second chance, says Jambon
    Belgian city moves council meeting to watch the football 
    More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate
    Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed again
    Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against variants, Taskforce stresses
    New regulation sets maximum price for coronavirus tests
    Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland
    View more
    Share article:

    Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Portus Retail

    The canal-side shopping centre Docks Bruxsel in Schaerbeek will next year open Belgium’s first Lego fun-park, De Tijd reports.

    The attraction will be operated by the British Merlin Group. Lego has fun-parks in Germany, Japan and the US.

    The park will be an indoor variant of the traditional amusement park, and take up 3,100 square metres of space inside the shopping centre – space previously occupied by Media Markt.

    The circumstances make it impossible to include a roller-coaster or water slide. “But there will be a train passing through,” said Peter Todd, CEO of Portus Retail, which is co-owner of Docks Bruxsel.

    In addition, there will be video games, 4D cinema attractions, games and virtual reality experiences. The indoor park that Merlin is developing especially for Docks will later also be launched elsewhere in the world. Unlike classic amusement parks, it can be open all year round, even in bad weather.”

    The combination of clothes shops and a fun-park may seem an odd one, but Todd sees it as an evolution.

    The time when you could open a store and just wait for the customers to come is over,” he said. “You have to give consumers a reason to come by. People spend money where they spend time. That is, where they work, live or spend their free time. Docks wants to focus on that.”

    The Docks site already houses offices, including the head office of Danone Belgium, and there are houses under construction.

    There is a lot of catering, a cinema and soon the Lego park,” Todd said.

    The plan is clear: bring people in, and keep them in.

    You can spend a whole day with us: a few hours in the Lego park, something to eat, to the cinema, some shopping. The Lego park only extends our reach, as it attracts people within a two-hour drive. That is to say: all of Belgium. Today we mainly attract an audience of Brussels residents, tourists and people from Flemish Brabant.”