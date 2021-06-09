   
Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom...
New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism...
Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never...
A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be...
European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel
    Commission to start legal action against Belgium for GDPR infringements
    First stage of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    All coronavirus indicator thresholds reached to allow new relaxations
    The Recap: Football, Firearms & Vaccine Refusals
    Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second chance, says Jambon
    Belgian city moves council meeting to watch the football 
    More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate
    Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed again
    Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against variants, Taskforce stresses
    New regulation sets maximum price for coronavirus tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    The trial begins today in Brussels in which members of the Arco cooperative try to reclaim up to €1.5 billion in investments lost when Dexia bank went bust in 2011.

    Dexia failed because of bad investments. One of the major shareholders was Arco, a cooperative associated with the Christian workers’ movement ACV. Their savers, known as cooperants, numbered 800,000 and their total investment €1.5 billion.

    Dexia had been seen as a safe investment for the cooperants, most of whom were more like members of a savings club that active investors. With the fall of Dexia, they lost everything.

    Politicians at the time had promised them their investments were safe, and they would get their money back, but the courts put paid to that promise. If ordinary shareholders lost their investment, the courts decided, then Arco investors must be treated no differently.

    Today, 2,172 Arco cooperants will turn up in the new massive courtroom at the old Nato headquarters in Haren for a trial to try to get their savings back. Together, they are claiming just over €9 million – the original investment plus interest.

    The claim targets Arco, former Arco CEO Francine Swiggers, Belfius (formerly known as Dexia) and the Belgian state.

    The state is being targeted because then prime minister Yves Leterme (CD&V) has advised Arco cooperants to invest heavily in the failing Dexia, using his influence on the Catholic movement. He gave the assurance – or at least let it be understood – that their investment would be guaranteed by the government, in the same way as saving accounts are.

    But that was not the case then, and after the courts have finished with the matter, it is not the case now. Any Arco investment in Dexia was as risky as any other. The cooperants claim they were duped, and are now seeking redress.

    The Nato building, henceforth to be known as Justitia, is being used because of the large number of civil parties. The former headquarters of the alliance has been thoroughly refitted to house the forthcoming trial of those accused of involvement in the 2016 terrorist attacks in Zaventem and Brussels.

    Proceedings will take place on five days, ending on 30 June. A verdict is not expected until after the summer holidays.