   
Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Latest News:
Ikea will train refugees and provide them with...
EU Member States harmonise their travel rules this...
Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict...
European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus...
Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 June 2021
    Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium
    EU Member States harmonise their travel rules this summer
    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
    European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus
    Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit
    Only 0.32% of fully vaccinated Belgians still test positive, research shows
    MEPs back public call to end caged farming
    Belgium will soon turn orange again on European travel map
    Pukkelpop sets date for ticket pre-sales, no headline announcements yet
    Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?
    STIB will broadcast match updates on all services
    Eggs laid within 15 km of factory in Antwerp pose health risks, says UAntwerp
    FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels
    Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows
    Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics
    The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties payments
    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
    24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue
    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
    State security to invest millions and double its personnel
    View more
    Share article:

    Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    © Ikea

    Swedish furniture chain Ikea plans to train 80 refugees in Belgium, both in its stores and in their other service areas.

    With a three-year programme, the company wants to give the refugees work experience and teach them practical skills. Staff members can volunteer to accompany the refugees as mentors.

    The training programme called “Working & Growing Together” aims to eventually help at least 80 refugees in Ikea shops and services for the Belgian labour market as part of an effort to promote integration and improve the perception of refugees, but there is also commercial logic behind it.

    “We believe that if we can reflect the diversity of our local communities throughout our organisation, we can better identify and meet the needs of our customers,” said project leader Veerle Vandervondelen.

    The programme is part of a global initiative at IKEA, which gives more than 2,500 refugees in over 300 stores work experience.

    IKEA works together with a series of specialised organisations that help with the preselection and recruitment of the candidates.

    As of this month, 27 refugees are already working in Belgium.

    Four are in Zaventem, five are in Ghent, four are in Hasselt, nine are in Mons and five are in Anderlecht.

    In a next phase, which will be rolled out in 2021 and 2022, the other Belgian shops and services will also receive refugees.

    The Brussels Times