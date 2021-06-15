No more fur farms: last active ones in Flanders agree to close

All fourteen fur farms still active in Flanders have voluntarily filed for closure.

By doing so, they receive a better financial compensation package than if they wait for the mandatory closure that will come as a result of a 2018 ban on fur farms and force-feeding, according to De Standaard.

Previously, 11 fur farms had signed up for the initiative that compensates them for voluntarily closing their doors. Now, all 14 Flemish fur farms are on board.

The only remaining producer of foie gras in Flanders is also taking advantage of the initiative.

Only one of the fur farms intends to continue in another form, with the others shutting down their operations completely, according to Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts (N-VA).

The ban on fur farms and force-feeding was announced in 2018, and gave businesses until the end of 2023 to cease operations.

“I am happy that the companies do not necessarily want to continue until the bitter end and now accept the decision we have taken in Flanders,” Weyts said.

“For us, it is outdated to kill animals just for their fur, or to use force feeding.”

The companies will receive compensation depending on the size of the farm.

Beginning in April this year, that financial compensation was reduced by 10%, with another 10% reduction scheduled for each of the following years, as well.

“No company wants to wait for this step. It is better for the companies and especially better for the animals,” Weyts said.

