   
EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Latest News:
EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against...
‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels...
Coronavirus Delta variant in Belgium: FAQ...
Jürgen Conings: Defence already spent over €650,000 on...
Sciensano declines to give Covid death statistics to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 June 2021
    EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook
    ‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels
    Coronavirus Delta variant in Belgium: FAQ
    Jürgen Conings: Defence already spent over €650,000 on manhunt
    Sciensano declines to give Covid death statistics to parliament
    Number of new coronavirus infections drops below 800
    The Recap: Corruption, Qvax & a Historic Mistake
    16-17-year-olds can now register on Qvax vaccination reserve list
    Liège announces end date for outdoor mask wearing
    Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment
    93 children become homeless in Brussels as emergency hotel’s capacity decreases
    Antwerp police tackle repeated nuisance complaints in city centre
    Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visits Pfizer site in Puurs
    Asylum seekers working as volunteers at West-Flanders vaccination centre
    Under-41s in Belgium can’t sign up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in English
    New SNCB campaign touts international destinations
    Two-thirds of Belgian population experience sexual violence, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: Allowed To Be Hopeful
    Mechelen wants answers regarding potential pollution from a local factory
    ‘Historic mistake’: don’t scrap requirement to turn up to vote, experts warn
    View more
    Share article:

    EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Nghia Nguyen for Unsplash

    The Belgian data protection authority (DPA) has been given permission to take legal proceedings against the social media giant Facebook, under certain conditions, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

    The ECJ was responding to a request for a ruling made by the court of appeal in Brussels in a case dating back to 2005.

    In that case, the DPA – then known as the Privacy Commission – wanted to take action against Facebook for its practice of placing cookies on users’ computers to gather information on their use of the company’s site, and their behaviour on other sites.

    But Facebook argued that the EU’s 2018 directive on data protection (GDPR) meant that the Belgian DPA was no longer competent to take action in that way. The only authority competent to take action was that from the country in which the company was established, namely Ireland.

    The request for a ruling on that issue went from the Brussels Court of Appeal to the European Court, which has now given its answer.

    A national authority can, under certain conditions, bring the attention to its own judicial system of any alleged breach of the GDPR, even if it is not the principal supervisory authority in the matter.

    In principle, the competent authority in the case of Facebook is indeed Ireland’s, but other DPAs can act in accordance with terms agreed with the Irish authority. The court also ruled that in cases introduced before the adoption of the GDPR – as in this case – the old rules still apply, and the Belgian DPA can go ahead with its case.

    A reference for a preliminary ruling fro the ECJ is not a decision on the facts of the case itself, the court always stresses in its judgements. It is not up to the national court who made the request to dispose of the case.