   
Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried about their cash flow
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Latest News:
Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried...
Belgian exports recover after pandemic year 2020...
EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against...
‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels...
The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 June 2021
    Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried about their cash flow
    Belgian exports recover after pandemic year 2020
    EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook
    ‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels
    Coronavirus Delta variant in Belgium: FAQ
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Jürgen Conings: Defence already spent over €650,000 on manhunt
    Sciensano declines to give Covid death statistics to parliament
    Number of new coronavirus infections drops below 800
    The Recap: Corruption, Qvax & a Historic Mistake
    16-17-year-olds can now register on Qvax vaccination reserve list
    Liège announces end date for outdoor mask wearing
    Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment
    93 children become homeless in Brussels as emergency hotel’s capacity decreases
    Antwerp police tackle repeated nuisance complaints in city centre
    Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visits Pfizer site in Puurs
    Asylum seekers working as volunteers at West-Flanders vaccination centre
    Under-41s in Belgium can’t sign up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in English
    New SNCB campaign touts international destinations
    Two-thirds of Belgian population experience sexual violence, study shows
    View more
    Share article:

    Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried about their cash flow

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    Credit: Pixabay

    Six out of ten Belgian business owners are worried about their cash flow and about half are barely surviving the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest study by debt collection specialist Intrum published on Wednesday.

    Their European Payment Report 202 survey of 11,187 companies between January and April 2021 – including 503 businesses in Belgium – found that the hardest-hit sectors in the country are banking and insurance, retail, hospitality, manufacturing and chemicals.

    Half of the Belgian companies (49%) surveyed think the impact of the coronavirus crisis will be felt for at least another year.

    One in eight Belgian companies (13%) said they fear a recovery period of two years or more.

    Still, nearly one in two Belgian companies (46%) is more enthusiastic about its growth and future now than it has been for many years, the report said.

    “The pandemic has prompted companies to engage in self-reflection and try out new ways of working,” said Christophe De Boeck, spokesperson for Intrum.

    “This could just as easily be the introduction of teleworking, digital transformation or a greater focus on cash flow protection.”

    Small and medium sized enterprises say that over the past year, they’ve accelerated the digitalisation of their business (38% of those surveyed), requested payment deferrals on business loans (29%) and asked for longer payment terms from suppliers (28%).

    Larger companies were more likely to cancel strategic investments (25% of those surveyed), lay off staff (18%) significantly more often, and sell assets to free up cash (11%).

    The Brussels Times