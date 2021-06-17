   
200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as Rabobank shuts down
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
Latest News:
200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as...
Summer heat waves could be especially deadly due...
Belgium has 2.9 million doses of ‘failed’ vaccine...
Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU...
Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 June 2021
    200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as Rabobank shuts down
    Summer heat waves could be especially deadly due to Covid
    Belgium has 2.9 million doses of ‘failed’ vaccine Curevac on order
    Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU
    Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay
    Belgium called to restrict UK travel to keep out Delta variant
    Speed camera tolerance margins will be abolished
    Jail means jail: Van Quickenborne gets tough on offenders
    1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in Brussels 
    Belgian automakers suspend production again as chip shortage continues
    Belgium and Luxembourg consider creating a joint battalion
    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM tomorrow
    Revealed: Flemish government knew about PFOS problem in 2017
    Four medical centres in Brussels to vaccinate their patients, without appointment
    ‘Missed opportunity’: EU travel certificates criticised for lack of uniformity
    Over half of all people living in Belgium partly vaccinated
    Why did Betelgeuse go dim? Stardust, say Leuven astronomers
    The Recap: Sending Tourists & Parcels
    Face masks and social distancing should be gone by 1 September, says Jambon
    Belgian Covid Certificate for travel available from today: how does it work?
    View more
    Share article:

    200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as Rabobank shuts down

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    As many as 200,000 Belgian clients of online savings bank Rabobank.be will have to seek an alternative, after the Dutch parent announced the service will close at the end of 2022.

    Rabobank set up its online Belgian subsidiary in 2002, and attracted much attention thanks to generous interest rates on savings.

    But savings interest is now for the most part a thing of the past, thanks to the low interest rates offered by central banks for the money commercial banks deposit with them. In some special cases, even negative interest rates have been reported for high-ticket accounts – you save with us, and you pay us for holding on to your money for you.

    For some time now, Rabobank has put an end to its competitive rates, and also gave up investment advice for depositors, arguing that rapidly-changing legislation made strategy difficult.

    The decision to close Rabobank.be was taken some time ago, but first the parent company went in search of a buyer. None was found.
    Nonetheless, the client base for the service stands at around 200,000 savers, together worth an estimated €7 billion.

    Meanwhile 53 jobs will disappear, and a procedure for collective redundancies, obligatory under what is known in Belgium as the Renault law, is under way.

    Rabobank has ensured clients their money will be kept safe as long as needs be, until they find another bank. But that came with a warning against phishing – when malevolent forces attempt to convince them to move their money to another account, which turns out to be fake.

    For those who have not found a new bank by 1 July 2022, the remaining balance will be transferred to a Rabo Current Account., which will also be closed at a later date.