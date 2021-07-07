   
Bebat ditches plastic bags for cardboard boxes for old batteries
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels university receives grant to promote alternatives for...
European Court: You can’t copyright the sound of...
Bebat ditches plastic bags for cardboard boxes for...
Declining trend in Belgium’s Covid figures ‘has been...
Dutch investigative journalist gunned down in the street...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 July 2021
    Brussels university receives grant to promote alternatives for animal testing
    European Court: You can’t copyright the sound of a fizzy drink
    Bebat ditches plastic bags for cardboard boxes for old batteries
    Declining trend in Belgium’s Covid figures ‘has been broken,’ warns Van Gucht
    Dutch investigative journalist gunned down in the street
    Belgium in Brief: Cause For Calm Celebration 
    Two armed robbers entered scout camp and threatened several troop leaders
    Flanders and Wallonia will soon turn orange on European map again
    12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with parental consent
    Hunger-striking asylum seekers turn away medical help
    Slovenia EU Presidency regains trust in the European Parliament
    Delta accounts for nearly 90% of Portugal’s new cases
    Conings manhunt cost defence ministry €870,000
    Belgium leads in systematically returning stolen art
    Flanders is first in Europe to give 70% of population first vaccination
    New lambda variant makes an appearance in Belgium
    Coronavirus rapidly spreading as reproduction rate in Belgium nears 1 again
    The Recap: The 11-year-old Physicist
    ‘Mix and match’: Netherlands allows Pfizer after first dose of AstraZeneca
    Number of people infected at Dutch nightclub hits 189
    View more
    Share article:

    Bebat ditches plastic bags for cardboard boxes for old batteries

    Wednesday, 07 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Bebat

    Bebat, the non-profit responsible for encouraging us to recycle our old batteries instead of throwing them in the trash, has decided to get rid of its familiar plastic collection bags, for the sake of the planet.

    The plastic bags are simple to use. You pull one off the hook in the supermarket or hardware store, take it home and use it to keep all your used batteries. When it’s full, or when you remember, you take it back to the shop and dump it in the Bebat bin for collection and recycling.

    The campaign has been a success. In recent years they’re distributed 4.5 million bags via commercial networks and their own. But the price has been heavy: 13.5 tonnes of plastic being used and disposed of in a year.

    Because the collection figures in Belgium have soared in recent years, Belgians today seem clearly convinced of the importance of battery collection and recycling. It seems that the ideal moment has come for Bebat to make the collection method more sustainable and to adapt it to an evolving battery market,” the company said.

    The cardboard collection box has been around for some time, but that too has undergone a remake. It now has two sections: batteries that pass through the round hole can be taken to school and handed over there. Batteries that pass through the rectangular hole can go back to collection points in commercial properties.

    And if neither of those is true, the battery will have to be taken to the container park to be disposed of correctly.

    To put it simply: get hold of two boxes and use one for each type of battery. And never throw batteries away in the household waste.

    Bebat was created in 1995 as a non-profit organisation by the battery production industry, to stimulate the recycling of old batteries, for the sake of the environment and the re-use of materials. By 1998 it had recycled 100 million batteries, and by 2007 one billion.

    In 2016 it merged with Recybat, which had been responsible for taking back old car batteries and other types of heavy batteries, providing a one-stop shop for all battery matters.