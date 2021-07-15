Air France offers to integrate health information into its tickets

Air France will offer its customers the opportunity to add health information to their tickets in order to make travel through the airport more fluid.

Passengers will receive an email a few days before their flight inviting them to send their health documents via an online platform, the airline said in a statement on Thursday, four days after announcing the extension of the health pass to long-distance travel in France.

“These documents are then checked and, subject to their conformity, a confirmation message is sent to the customer. The boarding passes issued will then bear the words ‘Ready to Fly’, enabling them to be quickly processed by Air France teams at the airport on the day of departure,” the airline said.

“This free and optional service also makes the customer’s journey through the airport smoother by avoiding successive checks.”

The transmission platform will comply with European data protection rules, an Air France spokesman said, explaining that the documents uploaded by passengers are stored temporarily for the time strictly necessary for verification, after which the information is destroyed.

Faced with the threat of the Delta variant of Covid-19, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday the extension of the health pass to long-distance transport in France, accessible only to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative.

It was already necessary to present a certificate of immunity or a Covid-19 negative test to travel by plane to other countries.

The Brussels Times