   
Bpost must keep unprofitable post offices open until 2026
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
Latest News:
‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant...
Pukkelpop: Minister will investigate €1.8 million subsidy...
Citizens’ collective in flood-torn town to file charges...
Why does the EU Olympic flag proposal matter?...
Migration Minister defends quick processing of undocumented migrant...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 July 2021
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    Pukkelpop: Minister will investigate €1.8 million subsidy
    Citizens’ collective in flood-torn town to file charges against government for unintentional killing
    Why does the EU Olympic flag proposal matter?
    Migration Minister defends quick processing of undocumented migrant files ‘to avoid hunger strike’
    Belgium set to gain two World Heritage Sites
    Bpost must keep unprofitable post offices open until 2026
    Almost one in 20 returning travellers in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus
    Warning of more heavy rain today in most regions
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions keep increasing
    Belgium’s promised ‘empire of freedom’ will be in autumn, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    1 in 4 bicycle accidents in Ghent caused by tram rails
    Belgium gives extra €2 million in support to Brussels’ Bozar
    Herrmann-Debroux viaduct to be demolished
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children aged 12-17 in EU
    Code Orange: Wallonia begins emergency dredging to limit risk of new floods
    Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms
    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
    Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate experts
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost must keep unprofitable post offices open until 2026

    Saturday, 24 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    State-owned postal company Bpost has reached an agreement with the government to keep all post offices open until 2026, however unprofitable they are.

    The new agreement is a scheduled renegotiation of Bpost’s management agreement, this time for the period 2022 to 2026. The question of post offices closures was central to the talks.

    As a result, Bpost is pledged to keep its existing 650 post offices open until the next management agreement is discussed in 2026. A majority of those are unprofitable, but that will not be allowed to be a reason for closure. In return, Bpost will receive €16 million in additional funding. 

    In recent years, the number of fully-operational post offices has dwindled across the country, their various services being farmed out to shops who now take in packages to be picked up by recipients themselves instead of being delivered.

    Postal deliveries, at the same, are being reduced, although Bpost retains the lucrative contract to deliver newspapers and magazine, for which it receives a government subsidy.

    If Bpost looked at its branch network from a purely economic point of view, it would probably close half of the branches,” said Petra De Sutter (Groen), minister for public enterprises. “But the offices are valuable because they fulfil a social function.”

    Bpost already performs one important social function: delivering pensions to elderly people at home, to save them from having to visit the post office and run the risk of being robbed on the way home.

    The government would like to see more social engagement. One example: post offices will be obliged to install a cash machine in municipalities which are no longer provided for by the classic banks – 14 according to a survey done in April, mainly in Wallonia.

    Banks, meanwhile, have been closing and removing their own cash machines after a spate of robberies where criminals either blow up the machine to get at the cash, or use a JCB to take the machine out of the wall to be opened at leisure.

    We want everyone to be able to withdraw money close to home, also in rural areas,” said De Sutter. “Thanks to its post office network, Bpost is the ideal partner for this. Although Bpost is also allowed to place the machines outside its offices.”

    Another social role will be to help people with little digital know-how to perform tasks like access the online tax service Tax-on-Web, as well as the government mailbox eBox.

    According to the King Baudouin Foundation, some 40% of the population is not fully digitally literate, at a time when more and more official communications are delivered digitally.

    In a test phase lasting 36 months, Bpost will transform 65 of its post offices into what De Sutter called ‘digital hubs’.