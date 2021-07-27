   
Lindt chocolates raises 2021 targets after Easter sales rebound
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Latest News:
Lindt chocolates raises 2021 targets after Easter sales...
Several families to challenge vaccination of 16- and...
Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie...
Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising...
EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 July 2021
    Lindt chocolates raises 2021 targets after Easter sales rebound
    Several families to challenge vaccination of 16- and 17-year-olds in court
    Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations
    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising
    EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in care facilities
    The Recap: New Rainfall, Public Indecency & Cancelled Festivals
    People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary unemployment
    29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year
    Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition
    Flemish animal shelters to receive structural support
    Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns
    ‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals
    ‘The damage is considerable’: Floods deal heavy blow to agriculture
    Belgian travellers not deterred by rising figures in holiday destinations
    Up to half of young people do not show up for Covid vaccine in Flanders
    New rainfall, new flooding – new normal?
    Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange
    Belgium in Brief: Same/Weird & New
    Largest water recycling plant in Flanders deployed
    Trains services resume between Gembloux and Namur from Monday following floods
    View more
    Share article:

    Lindt chocolates raises 2021 targets after Easter sales rebound

    Tuesday, 27 July 2021

    Photo by Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash

    Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli on Tuesday raised its targets for 2021 after seeing its sales and profits recover in the first half of the year after the shock of last year’s health crisis, thanks in part to a rebound in sales at Easter.

    In the first six months of 2021, sales recovered by 16.4% in Europe, 18.8% in North America and 18% in the rest of the world thanks to a significant rebound in Easter sales (which exceeded expectations), strong sales of its Lindor pralines and Excellence tablets brands, along with the growth of its online sales.

    However, health restrictions continued to affect its network of shops and cafés as well as sales in airport duty-free shops, which are still below pre-pandemic levels.

    Lindt’s net profit more than quintupled compared with the first half of last year, rising to 101.6 million Swiss francs, while its turnover rose by 17.2% to 1.8 billion francs, it said in a statement.

    Excluding currency effects, its organic growth reached 17.4%, the Zurich-based group said.

    The figures exceed the forecasts of analysts questioned by the Swiss agency AWP, who were on average expecting a rebound in profits to 59.5 million francs and a turnover of 1.6 billion.

    The group, which had already said at the beginning of the year that it expected above-average growth in 2021 with the rebound of the chocolate market, has again raised its targets, now forecasting double-digit growth in organic sales for the year as a whole.

    The group known for its golden Easter bunnies also confirmed its medium to long-term targets, aiming for a return to growth in the region of 5-7%.

    Last year, the group saw its turnover melt by 12.7% in the first half of the year and its profit plummet by 77.6%, weighed down by its fixed costs.