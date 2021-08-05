Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red

Brussels Airlines has recorded a loss of €143 million for the first half of this year, and refused to make projections for the second half, the company reports.

At the root of the problem lies the coronavirus pandemic, and the drastic effect it had in the first place on travel as a result of compulsory restrictions, and later as a general lack of confidence among the public to board an aircraft in the first place, let alone travel to a different country with different rules.

This summer, the second of the pandemic, has seen people, many of them now vaccinated, more willing to travel, but those changes will now be included in the figures for the first half.

The loss of €143 million in the first half compares with a loss of €211 million in the first half of 2020, at the very height of the pandemic, when many aircraft worldwide were grounded by government fiat. So a slightly better result in 2021 is no great news.

Despite the strict restrictions in 2020, Brussels Airlines managed to operate 14,114 flights then, compared to only 6,295 this first half.

Income in the first half of 2021 fell by 45% to €138 million, as the number of passengers was 57% down. The number of seats filled fell by 11.7% to 60.7%. In other words, on average, flights were less than two-thirds full.

“After a good start to the year, the crisis forced Brussels Airlines to suspend its operations almost completely between mid-March and mid-June 2020. Since then, production levels have been significantly lower and have not yet recovered to pre-crisis levels,” the company said in a statement.

In the first half of 2021, costs fell by 37% to €290 million, mainly because there were fewer costs for the purchase of materials and services.

The company is declining to offer projections for the rest of the year. By contrast, parent company Lufthansa is looking forward to traffic increasing in the third quarter of 2021 to 50% of 2020 levels, at which point the company will enter into profit once again.

“In June alone, the number of reservations doubled compared to the beginning of the quarter,” Lufthansa said.