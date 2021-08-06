   
Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 August, 2021
Latest News:
No compensation for rejected planning permission in flood...
Jailbreak in Ghent: prisoner still at large...
Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?...
Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations...
Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 August 2021
    No compensation for rejected planning permission in flood areas
    Jailbreak in Ghent: prisoner still at large
    Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
    Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today
    Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi
    Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages
    Organic farming on the rise in Belgium
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Bruges chef tackles a vegan version of a Belgian classic
    Abandoned Royale Belge building to get a makeover
    Covid-19: Hospital admission rise to almost 39 a day
    The Recap: Olympic Golds, Belgian Covid tensions & National Parks
    Health pass largely validated by France’s Constitutional Council
    Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts
    ‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
    Wallonia looks to create two national parks
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Bpost

    The boss of postal service Bpost has found a novel way of tackling the usual end-of-year increase in parcel traffic: use their own executives to deliver packages.

    The busiest period of the year now stretches from Black Friday (19 or 26 November, depending on who you ask) to the end of the year, as people but presents for themselves and others.

    Traditionally a busy period, the holiday season has now been extended by commercial interests (Black Friday is entirely an invention of American retailers, quickly picked up by others in Belgium and elsewhere).

    And the growth of online retail, boosted by the pandemic, means Bpost and other companies are carrying many more packages than before, including at peak times.

    Last year Bpost was caught unawares by the peak in demand, and was unprepared, forcing it to scratch around for whatever temp staff was available, and beg or borrow vans to carry the parcels.

    This year the company has a new CEO, Dirk Tirez, whose background is within the ranks of Bpost, and who was not going to let that happen a second time. But the labour market right now is very tight, so Tirez looked inside instead.

    Now employees in the central services – those not already directly involved in mail processing – are being asked to switch to parcel treatment for two or three weeks during the peak period. And that includes managers and even members of the board – including Tirez himself, who has pledged to set the example.

    Announcing the measure, he made his colleagues and underlings an offer they would find it very hard to refuse. The switch in functions would, he said, be a form of team-building in the service of the public. It would, additionally, be a sort of salute to the fine job being done by mail carriers all year round.

    Tirez was yesterday announcing the company’s half-year results, which show letter post remaining stable after years of decline of the order of 7-8% annually. And positive results as e-commerce continues to hold firm allow Bpost to increase its full-year forecast from €265 million profit to €340 million.