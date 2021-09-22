   
Putin extends import ban on European food products
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
    Wednesday, 22 September 2021
    Photo by Albert Heijn.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a ban on imports of European food products by one year, according to a decree published at the beginning of this week.

    The ban will now last until at least 31 December 2022.

    Russia first introduced the ban back in August of 2014, barring imports of dairy products, meat, fruit and vegetables from the European Union in response to Western sanctions against Russia in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

    Since then, both sides have repeatedly extended their respective sanctions.

    Putin has already stated several times that the import ban also helps to improve Russia’s own food production, enabling them to be less dependent on foreign countries.

    The ban also affects the US, Canada, Australia and Ukraine.

    Many products from the West still end up on the Russian market in spite of the band, usually through smuggling.

    French and Italian cheeses are particularly in demand, and enthusiasts in Moscow have a lot of money to pay for them, reports Belga News Agency.

    Russian consumers also complain about high prices and inferior quality when it comes to many domestic food offerings.

    Experts say the elimination of foreign competition has led to the creation of monopolies and a rise in prices for Russian food.

