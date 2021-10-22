   
More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Latest News:
More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB...
Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals...
Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests...
Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine...
Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
    2
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June
    3
    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    4
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB

    Friday, 22 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    More than €1.5 billion in additional funding has been injected into the Belgian railways, Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet told the House on Thursday.

    The amounts come out to €812 million set aside for SNCB and €692 million for Infrabel, according to Belga News Agency.

    “These are European resources intended for the modernisation, digitalisation and reinforcement of the network,” Gilkinet said.

    They’ll go towards things like improving the accessibility of stations and contributing towards efforts to double the volume of goods transported by train by 2030.

    “This is compensation for SNCB for the Covid-19 crisis and the temporary loss of revenue,” said Gilkinet.

    “It’s the financing of the work needed to restore the network after the floods. It’s new operational resources for our two railway companies and support for the night train.”

    The money is the result of the financing of the Boost Plan, Gilkinet explained.

    The minister was questioned by MP Catherine Fonck (cdH), who cited an academic paper published in La Libre that expressed concerns over the railways having enough funding amid planned cuts.

    “These cuts exceed the announced refinancing,” Fonck said.

    Gilkinet’s cabinet said that those calculations don’t take into account future investment possibilities.

    Latest news

    Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals in Antwerp
    The Antwerp hospital group ZNA is only taking on new employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reporting from VRT. ...
    Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests
    From November, anyone presenting coronavirus symptoms for less than six days will be able to take a rapid antigen test in a pharmacy, announced the ...
    Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine
    Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what's going on? Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times ...
    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
    The introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Brussels-Capital Region on 15 October seems to have led to a higher number of residents ...
    More and more testimonies, and a second rally against sexual violence in Brussels
    A second rally against sexual violence was held in the Brussels neighbourhood of Ixelles on Thursday evening, and a sister-rally was held ...
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June
    The number of patients hospitalised in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus has again exceeded 1,000, climbing to 1,032, according to figures ...
    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    As coronavirus figures continue to rise, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has suggested that people return to wearing masks when indoors with ...
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    The Belgian State intends to recover €420 million of unduly paid Covid-19 aid, La Libre Belgique reported on Thursday. The electronic Council of ...
    Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising Europe 
    Year after year, Samuel De Schepper would ask Santa Claus to bring him a penis for Christmas. Born female and attending an all girl’s Catholic ...
    New offshore wind farm officially opened
    Despite being operational since the end of 2020, the SeaMade offshore wind farm was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Alexander ...
    Contact tracers have no time for calls, only texts, amid rising cases
    Contract tracers will no longer make phone calls to the high-risk contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus beginning from Wednesday, ...
    Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses
    Once again, Belgium's Red Devils have held onto their position at the top of the world football rankings, according to an update released by the ...