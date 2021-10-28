   
Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes,...
Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes,...
‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients...
Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to...
Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    2
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    3
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    4
    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
    5
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    Share article:

    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM, the clocks will go back one hour, gifting us all an extra hour of sleep if we so choose.

    The bi-annual habit of changing every clock around the house always prompts the question:

    “Didn’t we stop changing the clocks?”

    Again, the answer is:

    “No, not yet.”

    Introduced in the late 1970s, the seasonal time change was conceived as an effort to give people brighter days, limit the use of artificial lighting and thus achieve energy savings. But things have come a long way in 40 years and efforts to drop the practice are brought back into the spotlight each time around.

    Criticism has focused on perceived negative effects on health, including mini “jetlags” (jetlag syndrome), which impact children and the elderly in particular. Critics also cite an increased number of traffic accidents due to poor visibility and fatigue.

    In 2018, the European Commission proposed ending the seasonal time change, with surveys carried out in Member States showing that a large part of Europeans was supportive of this change. However, Member States were unable to come to an agreement on the matter and the time change system has stayed in place since. But should they wish, Member States can decide individually to drop the time change.

    Now, in 2021, little has changed, with the finger of blame is being pointed squarely at the ongoing pandemic, and the subsequent recovery.

    “Apparently, there is not a single Member State that has officially communicated its preference for winter or summer time,” European MP Hilde Vautmans told Radio 1 earlier this year.

    “The European Commissioner has been clear: there is no indication that the legislation on the abolition of the time change will come into force in the coming years. So this is not the last time that we will experience daylight saving time,” said Vautmans. “Of course, the Member States and the EU had other priorities such as the corona crisis, the vaccination campaigns and the economic recovery.”

    So, where does Belgium stand?

    In a survey commissioned by the Belgian Prime Minister’s Office, the majority of the Belgian population (83%) was shown to be in favour of stopping the seasonal time change in general. As for ‘season’, 50% of respondents expressed a preference for wintertime while 45% were in favour of summertime.

    “It’s a pertinent issue that everyone has a view on. I say clearly: let’s discuss this,” Vautmans explained. “But it will take a while before time changes.”

    So, providing nothing changes, the clocks will change again in March.

    Latest news

    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...
    ‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients given antidepressants
    The process of diagnosing burnout among people in Belgium is too slow, while too many antidepressants are being prescribed too quickly to people ...
    Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months
    Demand for travel is strong across Europe despite the end of the peak summer season, with 2 in 3 Europeans planning to travel in the next six months. ...
    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday's strikes, organised ...
    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a ...
    Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish primary schools
    The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth years of Dutch-speaking primary schools, starting from ...
    Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission turning a blind eye?
    The situation at EU’s external borders with Belarus continues to raise concerns about  human rights and humanitarian aid but it is difficult for ...
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    The number of coronavirus infections, as well as the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of it, is continuing to increase in Belgium. ...
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    Belgium's Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday that it would be standardising the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) meaning it will be needed ...
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and ...