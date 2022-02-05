Diamond trade: Antwerp market grows to pre-pandemic levels in 2021

© Belga

Antwerp is a city famed for its diamond trade and the 2021 year was a particularly good year on this front, with imports and exports totalling $37.23 billion, according to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), Belga News Agency reports.

This was slightly better than 2019’s pre-pandemic figures and has been seen as a promising sign by industry professionals: “This result clearly shows that the Antwerp diamond sector has now left the pandemic behind,” AWDC CEO Ari Epstein said in a press release.

Epstein added that Antwerp is the most attractive market for diamonds and expects the positive trend to continue in 2022.