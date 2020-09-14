Google aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030...

Google wants to be one of the first major global companies to become zero-carbon by 2030, the global tech giant announced on Monday.

The commitments made are expected to directly create more than 20,000 new jobs in the clean energy sector and related industries by 2025, according to Google’s estimates.

“The science is clear: The world must act now if we’re going to avert the worst consequences of climate change,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“We are the first major company to make a commitment to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all our data centers and campuses worldwide,” Pichai said. “This is far more challenging than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy, but we’re working to get this done by 2030.”

The company is also “eliminating our entire carbon legacy, effective today,” thanks to high-quality carbon offsets. Google is also “investing in technologies to help our partners and people all over the world make sustainable choices.”

For example, Google will invest in certain industrial regions to enable the use of 5 Gigawatts of new carbon-free energy, help 500 cities reduce their CO2 emissions and find new ways to help a billion people live more sustainably thanks to its products.

“This is our biggest sustainability moonshot yet, with enormous practical and technical complexity. We are the first major company that’s set out to do this, and we aim to be the first to achieve it.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times