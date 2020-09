Twitter temporarily suspended the official account of the Hungarian government without warning or explanation, said government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on Wednesday on the social network.

The suspension is “extremely interesting in view of the fact that the European Commission will publish its first rule of law report today,” Kovacs tweeted.

Related News

“It seems that the beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions. We have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter,” said Kovacs.

2/2 … the beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions. We have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter. — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) September 30, 2020

The twitter account “has apparently now been restored — also without explanation,” the Hungarian Government later tweeted.

This account was indeed suspended without warning or explanation. It has apparently now been restored — also without explanation. https://t.co/aneieyMjIm — About Hungary (@abouthungary) September 30, 2020

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times