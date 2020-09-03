   
Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate...
Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium...
MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil...
Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment...
Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment since Covid-19 crisis
    Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public contracts
    Four Belgian coronavirus experts are under police protection, Van Ranst says
    Belgium’s contact tracing app will be ready this month
    Belgium in Brief: Getting Out Of Spain
    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
    Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as far inland as Ghent
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit
    Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and poverty among children
    Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed
    Quarantine period should be cut in half, says Belgian expert
    Cleaner dies after getting stuck in machine at meat processing plant
    Record summer for real estate in Belgium
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia demands European Commission investigation
    Coronavirus: first vaccine batch to arrive in Belgium next spring
    Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?
    View more
    Share article:

    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    © Belga

    The European Commission will not investigate the deadly arrest of a Slovakian national by Belgian police, declining a largely symbolic request by Slovak authorities.

    A resolution calling for the EU executive to investigate the controversial 2018 arrest and subsequent of Jozef Chovanec received widespread support in the Slovak parliament on Thursday.

    Chovanec’s death has spurred a media storm and brewing political scandal in Belgium after his widow released CCTV footage of several police officers aggressively restraining him and of one officer doing a Nazi salute as he was held down.

    Related News:

     

    The Slovak demand was expected to be rejected by the EU Commission, who in the course of Thursday said that it had no competency to interfere in member states’ domestic affairs, Le Soir reports.

    EU Commissioner for Justice, Belgium’s Didier Reynders, has declined to comment on the matter saying the affair should be dealt with by national Belgian authorities.

    But Slovak resolution was approved largely as a symbolic message of distrust towards Belgian authorities and the ongoing investigation, echoing a feeling already expressed by Chovanec’s widow.

    On 31 August, Slovak foreign affairs minister, Ivan Korčok took to Facebook to say Chovanec’s death was “the most tragic case” he had seen so far in his career and said that “what was done to Chovanec showed a fatal failure of the forces of a foreign state” against a Slovak citizen.

    “These crimes must be investigated and convicted by perpetrators,” he added.

    On Wednesday, Chovanec’s widow gave an interview to Flemish public broadcaster VRT in which she also said she had no confidence in the Belgian investigation, accusing judges of dragging out the probe in an attempted cover-up.

    She also said that Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, who was interior minister at the time of her husband’s death, could not be trusted.

    On Wednesday, Slovak Prime Minister said that he had received a letter from Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès in which she expressed her condolences over the affair and said that a thorough investigation was underway, and on Thursday said he had had a phone call with Wilmès in which she called bringing the perpetrators to justice “her top priority.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times