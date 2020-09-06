   
UK will not become a vassal state of the EU, Brexit negotiator says
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 September, 2020
Latest News:
UK will not become a vassal state of...
Coronavirus: Number of new cases rises slightly after...
GAIA launches campaign against kangaroo skin in sports...
Operation NightWatch: Shooting incident in Antwerp...
Facebook blocks livestream of euthanasia activist’s final moments...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    UK will not become a vassal state of the EU, Brexit negotiator says
    Coronavirus: Number of new cases rises slightly after downward turn
    GAIA launches campaign against kangaroo skin in sports shoes
    Operation NightWatch: Shooting incident in Antwerp
    Facebook blocks livestream of euthanasia activist’s final moments
    Manneken-Pis dons health-worker outfit in honour of COVID heroes
    Government formation puzzle: ‘not an unconditional yes for anyone’
    Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a week
    Antwerp: Operation Night Watch conducted without incident
    Red zones cause Brussels Airlines to run at 23% capacity
    Ireland names two candidates to succeed disgraced EU commissioner Hogan
    Passenger Locator Forms: 38 reports written up for defaulters
    Reuzegom: KU Leuven to launch new inquiry into deadly hazing incident
    ‘No serious side effects’ so far for Russian coronavirus vaccine
    Weather report: clearer skies expected by Monday
    Police asked to write reports in Dutch to make sure of follow-up
    Coca-Cola returns to Colruyt after months of discussions
    Maggie De Block: Christmas and New Year will not be what we’re used to
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s indicators continue their downward trend
    Tributes on the death of Brussels-born singer and actor Annie Cordy
    View more
    Share article:

    UK will not become a vassal state of the EU, Brexit negotiator says

    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Kingdom will not become a “vassal state” of the EU regardless of the post-Brexit trade agreement reached with the 27, British negotiator David Frost said Saturday.

    The UK left the EU on January 31, nearly four years after a historic referendum marking the end of almost 50 years of EU membership.

    The country remains governed by EU rules until the end of the year as both sides try to define the terms of their future relationship.

    Ahead of an eighth and final round of talks with the EU next week, Frost stressed in the Daily Mail that the UK was “not going to compromise on the fundamentals of having control over our own laws.”

    Related Articles

     

    “We are not going to accept provisions that give them control over our money or the way we can organise things here in the UK and that should not be controversial,” he added.

    “That’s what being an independent country is about, that’s what the British people voted for and that’s what will happen at the end of the year, come what may.”

    Negotiations are tough, and time is running out on both sides to reach an agreement, since this agreement and the legal texts will have to be validated by the Member States and ratified by the European Parliament.

    This stalemate has reinforced the fear of a Brexit without an agreement after December 31. However, Frost clarified that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers were not “afraid” of such a scenario.

    “If we can reach an agreement that regulates trade like Canada’s, great. If we can’t, it will be an Australian-like trading agreement and we are fully ready for that,” he said.

    If no agreement is reached by December 31, the only rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), with their high tariffs and extensive customs controls, would apply to trade relations between them.

    The Brussels Times