   
Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Latest News:
Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus...
‘Last line of defence’: UK considers a second...
Jump e-bikes return to Brussels excluded neighbourhoods...
Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes...
Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine
    ‘Last line of defence’: UK considers a second national lockdown
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels excluded neighbourhoods
    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
    Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next month
    Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts
    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds
    Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More Waiting
    Coronavirus: Brussels university will activate code orange
    Ryanair cancels another 20% of its flights in October
    Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers
    Belgium’s second nude beach will open in summer 2021
    Brussels wants to take over former NATO HQ for major trials
    Covid-19: Average new cases edges toward 1,000 a day
    Belgium launches coronavirus tracing app for 10,000 people
    Over 30 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide
    Lime brings 500 e-bikes back to Brussels from today
    Dutch students develop green coffin made of mushrooms
    Brussels holds off on tightening coronavirus measures
    Transport authority De Lijn suspends order for 970 electric buses
    View more
    Share article:

    Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission has signed a second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine, it announced on Friday.

    The contract reserves up to 300 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GSK.

    In addition, “Member States may donate reserved doses to lower- and middle-income countries,” the Commission said in a press release, and the two companies will “endeavour to provide a significant portion of their vaccine supply through a collaboration with the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility (…) in a timely manner.”

    “With today’s contract with Sanofi-GSK, the European Commission shows once again its commitment to ensuring equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines not only for its citizens but also for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    This echoes what she said in her first State of the Union speech, when she asserted that “vaccine nationalism puts lives at risk. Vaccine cooperation saves them.”

    Related Articles

     

    “With several countries in Europe experiencing new outbreaks after the summer period, a safe and effective vaccine is more instrumental than ever to overcome this pandemic and its devastating effects on our economies and societies,” said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

    “This second agreement is yet another milestone in our EU Vaccine Strategy,” Kyriakides said. “Today we are expanding our possibilities to ensure that EU citizens and citizens around the world can gradually resume daily life and feel safe again.”

    GSK and Sanofi “started a Phase 1 / 2 study in September,” the Commission said, with a phase 3 study due by the end of the year. “If successful, and subject to regulatory considerations, the companies aim to have the vaccine available by the second half of 2021.”

    The Commission already has a contract with AstraZeneca for its vaccine, and is in discussion with other vaccine manufacturers “with which it has concluded exploratory talks.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times