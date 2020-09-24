   
European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
Latest News:
European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect...
Belgium breaks 1,400 new coronavirus infections per day,...
Covid-19: Universities ask students not to follow new...
Belgium relaxes conditions for uniting unmarried cross-border couples...
Belgian police officer jailed for racist tirade onboard...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect
    Belgium breaks 1,400 new coronavirus infections per day, hospitalisations rise sharply
    Covid-19: Universities ask students not to follow new relaxed rules
    Belgium relaxes conditions for uniting unmarried cross-border couples
    Belgian police officer jailed for racist tirade onboard train
    Belgium moves on to final step in government formation
    ‘Not the time’: Van Ranst disappointed by relaxed coronavirus measures
    Ecuador requests arrest of ex-president Correa, exiled in Belgium
    Belgium should have delayed relaxing coronavirus measures by one week, expert says
    Hair loss leads to breakthrough in the case of the poisoned pop singer
    New EU areas become red travel zones for Belgians from Friday
    ‘Strict rules do not help if they are not obeyed,’ says De Block
    ‘Reference number’: Belgium’s new way to limit social contacts explained
    Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October
    Last-minute compromise keeps Belgium’s government formation talks alive
    Bpost shares suffer amid management turmoil
    Last-minute compromise has to save Belgium’s government formation talks
    Belgium’s Roma have lowest lifespan among six EU countries: survey
    Belgium relaxes face mask rules from October
    Belgium reduces quarantine to 7 days from October
    View more
    Share article:

    European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect

    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Christian Brückner in an Italian police photo.

    The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg has turned down an appeal against an arrest warrant brought by Christian Brückner, the man suspected of being linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007.

    Madeleine, aged three, disappeared from a holiday home in Praia da Luz in May 2007, while her parents were dining with friends in a nearby restaurant. Since that evening, the investigation has failed to progress, despite receiving many tips from the public, and assistance from British police.

    Then in June this year, German police let it be known they were looking at 43-year-old German national Brückner as a person of interest in the case. Brückner has led an itinerant lifestyle, which being linked to a number of crimes.

    One of those was the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in 2005, also in Praia da Luz. Police in Germany arrested Brückner on an international warrant from Italy relating to a drugs offence, which earned him a sentence of 21 months. When he came due for a release on parole he was turned down twice. Then a court gave him an additional seven-year sentence for the rape.

    Brückner appealed to Germany’s highest court, the Bundesgerichtshof, claiming the international warrant was illegal, and his arrest in Germany on a drugs warrant did not allow him to be tried for a separate offence in another jurisdiction.

    The Bundesgerichtshof applied to the ECJ for a ruling on the EU legal aspects of the case. And the court, following the opinion of its advocate-general, rejected the appeal.

    Brückner will now have to serve out his seven-year sentence in Germany. In the meantime, police in the UK and Portugal will continue to investigate his possible involvement in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times