   
Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 October, 2020
Latest News:
A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the...
Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient...
Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus...
Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory...
Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 October 2020
    A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the EU, says Boris Johnson
    Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient won’t quarantine
    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
    Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory in Brussels’ 19 municipalities?
    Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors
    Pharmacists: Flu vaccines should be reserved for the most vulnerable
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    Trans Europ Express: Europe aims to rebuild rail network after decades
    France could be entirely ‘red’ by next week, Sciensano warns
    Lawyer found guilty of libel in euthanasia case
    Brussels readies stricter rules for recruitment of Uber drivers
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Gains Two Princesses
    Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold last-minute Brexit talks
    Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free
    Coronavirus: New cases rising, but rate of increase is slowing down
    30 students quarantined after teacher ignores Covid-19 symptoms
    Anti-far-right protest organised in Brussels on Saturday
    Only 5 EU countries contain green zones for Belgian travellers
    Belgium’s Red Devils green lit to bring fans back to games
    US President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus

    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    EU Member States adopted long-standing sanctions on Friday against 40 individuals for repressing and intimidating peaceful demonstrators, opposition members and journalists in Belarus.

    Protests ensued in Belarus following the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to official results, won 80% of the vote, a result that is challenged by the opposition.

    The individuals are also being sanctioned for malpractice in the electoral process.

    Restrictive measures include a ban on entry into or transit through EU territories and a freezing of assets in the Union. EU citizens and businesses are also banned from making funds available to those targeted.

    Related News

    The sanctions were supposed to be imposed as soon as possible but the Council could not agree on them because of internal differences. As no formal date was set for the adoption of the sanctions, the Commission denied that there was any delay.

    Cyprus had vetoed the sanctions for several weeks in an attempt to get the EU to speak more forcefully to Turkey, which is putting the island under pressure with its oil and gas exploration in its maritime areas.

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is not among those sanctioned, but the list remains open, the President of the Council, Charles Michel, had warned during the night.

    On the other hand, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev and several of his subordinates are on the list, as well as members of the electoral commission.

    As a result of the sanctions, “Belarus is introducing a list of sanctions in response from today,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said, while adding that the list would not be made public.

    Asked recently by The Brussels Times what the EU could do to facilitate a dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and the opposition, a spokesperson replied that it is up to the authorities to start such a dialogue. “The basic line is that an inclusive solution has to come from within Belarus. That is what the EU and the international community are pushing for.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times