   
Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 October, 2020
Latest News:
Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come...
Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations...
10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s Francophone universities call for ‘urgent intervention’...
Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s Francophone universities call for ‘urgent intervention’
    Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus flare-ups
    Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of travel restrictions in the EU
    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
    Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients
    ‘Give me my sauce or I’ll call the cops’: Belgian woman threatens McDonald’s after order mistake
    Covid-19: Paris closes bars, reduces capacity for shopping centres
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ tracing app already downloaded over 657,000 times
    STIB raises ticket price without a smart card
    Belgium expected to stabilise, now ‘same as France and Netherlands’
    Belgian Princess Delphine happy with official recognition as King Albert II’s daughter
    Secretary of State Mathieu Michel’s driver parks illegally for important MR party meeting
    Belgium in Brief: Leuven’s Deadly Hazing Faces Further Investigation
    Most of Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia
    Belgium’s recent Covid-19 case numbers included many who were not contagious
    Commission President von der Leyen quarantined after Covid-19 exposure
    Brussels bans public drinking in city centre
    View more
    Share article:

    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Europe’s gender pay gap will not disappear before 2104 if nothing is done, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) warned on Monday.

    The action promised by the European Commission to put an end to this pay gap is still pending, ETUC deplored.

    The wage gap has decreased by 1% over the last eight years, according to data from Eurostat. At the current rate of progress, women will have to wait another 84 years to achieve equal pay, according to the ETUC.

    Without binding measures, the gap between men and women will even continue to grow in nine Member States, including Poland and Portugal. In Germany and the Czech Republic, women would have to wait until 2121 for equal pay.

    In France, the gap is narrowing so slowly (0.1% since 2010) that it will take more than 1,000 years to achieve it, the unions lamented.

    In nine other countries, women will have to wait until the second half of this century.

    Related News

     

    By contrast, the difference will only be made up in three countries during this decade. The first will be Romania next year. But the ETUC qualifies this as an “unacceptably low” wage for both women and men. Luxembourg will follow in 2027 and Belgium a year later.

    The trade union organisation is concerned about the European Commission’s postponement of the publication of its directive on pay transparency from 4 November (Equal Pay Day) to 15 December, also casting doubt on the whole initiative by categorising it as “to be confirmed”.

    ETUC has written to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeking assurances that the directive will be implemented despite the pressure.

    The Brussels Times