Europe votes to further reduce emissions by 2030...

A narrow majority of the European Parliament voted in favour of a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, further raising Europe’s climate goals.

The European Parliament voted today on the reduction targets to be included in the first binding climate law. This much-discussed law should ensure that Europe becomes the first climate-neutral continent in the world by 2050.

In order to achieve this goal, the European Commission proposed last month to increase the interim reduction target for 2030 from 40% to 55% (compared to 1990). However, a majority in the Parliament believes that this effort will not be enough.

Related News

None found

While the amendment was passed with 352 votes to 326 with 18 abstentions, negotiations with the Member States have yet to take place.

To this end, the members of parliament will lay down their final negotiating position tomorrow.

The Brussels Times