Brexit: UK is ‘ready’ to leave, EU prefers a deal

Negotiations have been slow, and all options are still on the table, including a no-deal scenario.
If no deal is reached, the UK will have to renegotiate the whole of its relations with the EU, ranging from agreements on import- and export trade to fishing quotas and charges for mobile roaming.
Since 31 January 2020, when the UK officially left the EU, nine rounds of negotiations have passed.
In September, the vice-president for the European Commission called for a special meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee to address the EU’s “serious concerns” over progress and the UK’s intentions to come to an agreement.
Overall, the three topics that both parties find it hard to agree on are (not having) access to British fishing waters, economic factors like the role of subsidies in fair competition and workplace standards, and on how the final agreement will be enforced.