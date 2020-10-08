   
EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to...
Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside...
European Parliament wants every Member State to be...
New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall,...
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid / Flickr

    Throughout the pandemic, the European Union has not limited its efforts to aid and support corona-stricken areas to its Member States alone.

    Through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, more than 20 nations struggling with the pandemic in Africa, Asia and Latin-America have received over 1,150 tonnes of equipment.

    More than 1,700 professionals have been sent out to provide medical and humanitarian care in vulnerable areas since 8 May.

    Most transports of personnel and material took place via air in over 67 flights, for which the Commission spent approximately €10 million.

    Transport through the air, more commonly known as an Air Bridge, is especially efficient in delivering aid, because air bridge missions are able to operate around local lockdowns and closed borders.

    On their return flights, the air bridges have served as a way to repatriate European citizens.

    Air bridges to Africa and the Middle East

    Most EU aid was delivered to African countries, including the African Union, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Nigeria, the island of São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

    Yemen, Iran, Lebanon and Iraq are also included in the list. Turkey received €1.7 million to support vulnerable refugees during the pandemic.

    One of the Middle Eastern countries hit hardest by the pandemic is Yemen, which is suffering from a humanitarian crisis following five years of civil war and conflict. French NGO Première Urgence Internationale was supplied with 11,000 tonnes of nutritional goods and 47,000 tonnes of drugs, medical equipment and nutrition. The operation will provide direct support to 51,000 Yemenis, including 16,000 children.

    Water and protective gear for South America and the Caribbean

    One flight transported 72 tonnes of medical, sanitation and water supplies from Belgium to Haiti. The island has limited logistical means to import the necessary supplies. In total, the EU has supported Haiti with an aid package worth €15 million, of which €5 million was used for emergency food and cash assistance. €10 was invested in humanitarian support for people affected by the corona virus.

    Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela and Peru received over 10 tonnes of shipments of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. Overall, the EU has so far pledged over €30.5 million in aid for these areas.

    Rohingya and Afghani children in Asia

    Many Myanmar nationals were forced to migrate to Bangladesh following the military persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Currently, close to 1 million Rohingya refugees live in Bangladeshi camps.

    The EU is supporting the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an NGO based in New York, to help inform refugees about the virus and how to stay safe. The IRC also runs a local health facility.

    Finally, in Afghanistan, the EU has supported local humanitarian partners with €6.1 million in funds for case investigations, medical equipment, training, and awareness raising activities. Later this year, an additional €15 million will be allocated to help treat coronavirus patients.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times