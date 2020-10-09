European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations...

Members of the European Parliament said “no compromise is possible”, for as long as the European Council does not raise the budget “for the benefit of the citizens”.
Negotiations stalled at the end of July when the European Parliament and the European Council disagreed on the budget, with the Parliament finding that too many cut-backs had been made on multiple EU initiatives on environment and social initiatives for it to approve the budget.
Preceding the disagreement between the two institutions, the leaders of the Member States held a record-breaking four day conference before agreeing on the initial budget proposal. Disagreement arose mostly over the coronavirus recovery plan, where some felt the funds should be given out in conditional loans, and others agreed that they should be subsidies.