   
EU auditors look at EU funding for boosting SME competitiveness
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 October, 2020
Latest News:
EU auditors look at EU funding for boosting...
EU denounces travel sites for problematic customer services...
Legal ruling means end of planned Brussels Eurostadium...
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenians block Belgian motorways to protest escalating...
New government motivates 1 in 2 to follow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 October 2020
    EU auditors look at EU funding for boosting SME competitiveness
    EU denounces travel sites for problematic customer services
    Legal ruling means end of planned Brussels Eurostadium
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenians block Belgian motorways to protest escalating conflict
    New government motivates 1 in 2 to follow coronavirus measures again
    Only four countries show green zones on first EU corona-map
    What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda today?
    March 2016: Terrorists could count on ‘passive support’ of population
    Belgium will not go into lockdown today, says Steven Van Gucht
    EU should consider cost-effectiveness of climate policy, Belgian PM says
    Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients admitted to Belgian hospitals
    Four-year-old is youngest Covid-19 patient in Brussels hospital
    Coronavirus: Remdesivir does not prevent deaths, says WHO trial
    ‘Warm encounter’: Belgium’s King Philippe meets Princess Delphine
    Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France, Netherlands, health minister warns
    ‘Extra measures are necessary,’ says Belgium’s PM
    Brexit progress is ‘still not sufficient for an agreement’, EU leaders say
    Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could drop out
    Wallonia counts over 5,000 Covid-19 infections clusters, figures show
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact
    View more
    Share article:

    EU auditors look at EU funding for boosting SME competitiveness

    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Credit: ECA

    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) announced this week the launch of a new audit to examine whether EU funding for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) is helping to make them more competitive.

    The auditors will assess whether the European Commission’s support from the European regional development fund (ERDF) is ensuring lasting competitive gains for start-ups and scale-ups. In addition, they will check whether member states funnel this funding to relevant recipients, address the most pertinent needs, and whether the projects funded are delivering results.

    Information on the upcoming audit is found in a so-called audit preview which reads as a text book on establishing and running an SME but does not identify the problems or suspected shortcomings to be examined in the audit. The final report is expected in autumn 2021.

    “Our audit is aimed at helping the Commission and the Member States make better use of the ERDF to make EU SMEs more competitive, resilient and fit for the future,” said Pietro Russo, the ECA Member leading the audit (14 October).“

    There are different sources available for funding of SMES, some of which are managed directly by the Commission. The budget for SMEs under the ERDF for the 2014-20 period is, however, of such magnitude (€ 54.6 billion) that it justifies a focus on this fund. The main beneficiary is Poland (around €11 billion), followed by Italy, Spain and Portugal (between €4.5 billion and €5.5 billion each).

    Public health circumstance permitting, the auditors plan to visit a sample of member states, including Poland and Portugal.

    The audit comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing global economic crisis, which demands extra effort from EU companies to survive on the market.

    The audit team assures that the support to SMEs following the COVID-19 crisis will be covered by the audit. “The auditors will assess the way in which ERDF operational programmes and other support mechanisms were deployed following the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting support provided to SMEs.”

    The SME definition is very wide and comprise micro, small and medium-sized businesses with up to 250 employees and a total annual turnover of up to €50 million. Asked whether the audit will lump them all together without any differentiation, the audit team replied that the audit is not going to draw its conclusions exclusively from a sample of SMEs.

    “There will be a number of substantive tests, for which we are going to concentrate on few relevant sectors and the selection of SMEs will take due consideration of the different sizes and characteristics of SMEs.”

    SMEs are described as the backbone of the EU’s economy, accounting for 99 % of all businesses in the EU and providing a significant source of jobs, economic growth and innovation. In 2018, SMEs in the EU numbered over 25 million, employed around 98 million people and generated around 56 % of total added value.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

     