   
Politicians pressure EU to make violence against women a crime
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 October, 2020
Latest News:
Politicians pressure EU to make violence against women...
Brexit: ‘Get ready’ for no deal, says Boris...
Belgian minister Sophie Wilmès goes into self-isolation...
50% of Belgians not in favour of Covid-19...
Record compensation for Walloon MP accused of murder...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Politicians pressure EU to make violence against women a crime
    Brexit: ‘Get ready’ for no deal, says Boris Johnson
    Belgian minister Sophie Wilmès goes into self-isolation
    50% of Belgians not in favour of Covid-19 vaccine, survey shows
    Record compensation for Walloon MP accused of murder
    In Photos: Brussels’ first Video Game museum opens its doors
    Belgium in Brief: Stricter Measures, But No Lockdown
    UK to decide whether it will continue Brexit negotiations
    ‘Don’t make extra plans this weekend,’ Crisis Centre warns
    EU auditors look at EU funding for boosting SME competitiveness
    ‘Hidden charges’: Consumers network denounces misleading travel booking sites
    Legal ruling means end of planned Brussels Eurostadium
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenians block Belgian motorways to protest escalating conflict
    New government motivates 1 in 2 to follow coronavirus measures again
    Only four countries show green zones on first EU corona-map
    What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda today?
    March 2016: Terrorists could count on ‘passive support’ of population
    Belgium will not go into lockdown today, says Steven Van Gucht
    EU should consider cost-effectiveness of climate policy, Belgian PM says
    Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients admitted to Belgian hospitals
    View more
    Share article:

    Politicians pressure EU to make violence against women a crime

    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Over 110 Members of the European Parliament pressured the European Union to recognise the Istanbul Convention on Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence on Friday, and to make violence against women a crime.

    The Istanbul Convention is the world’s first joint binding effort to fight and prevent violence against women, ranging from marital rape to domestic violence and female genital mutilation. The convention was initiated by the Council of Europe in 2011.

    In total, 118 MEPs signed an open letter addressed to the Presidents of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen)  and the European Council (Charles Michel). The letter was initiated by MEPs Milan Brglez and Predrag Fred Matic.

    “If 1 in 5 women have already suffered physical or sexual violence in the European Union and 55% of women have been sexually harassed, this is clearly not a women’s issue.”

    MEPs propose to add “violence against women to the list of EU crimes” and to focus “on eliminating gender-based violence”.

    Ratification of the convention could be a “moment of historic prominence” in the “fight against gender-based violence in the EU”, the MEPs write.

    If the Istanbul Convention is ratified, its contents will be made legally binding for all Member States.

    “We encourage a unified approach by the Commission and the Council in addressing violence against women with the concrete aim of ratification of the Istanbul Convention by the #EU,” Brglez tweeted.

    In July, Poland announced that it would move to withdraw from the convention, calling it “harmful”. Instead, Warsaw will look to replace the convention with a ‘Family Rights’-treaty.

    Recently, Turkey has also moved towards withdrawing from the Istanbul convention. Hungary has criticised the convention for allegedly promoting LGBT ideology.

    The treaty has been criticised for seeking to “boost the rights of ‘traditional families’ at the expense of sexual minorities” and women’s rights.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times