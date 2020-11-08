   
EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 November, 2020
Latest News:
EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the...
Belarus: Opposition leader congratulates Biden...
Coronavirus protest: 31 arrests at German ‘anti-mask’ demonstration...
Europol takes Europe-wide action against online hate speech...
Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 November 2020
    EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean
    Belarus: Opposition leader congratulates Biden
    Coronavirus protest: 31 arrests at German ‘anti-mask’ demonstration
    Europol takes Europe-wide action against online hate speech
    Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe
    Coronavirus: Over 40,000 deaths in France
    Belgium’s prime minister criticised after congratulating Biden
    Coronavirus: Portugal to impose curfew from Monday
    Bicycle thefts: 555 in Brussels in first six months of 2020
    President-elect Joe Biden: what you need to know
    Covid-19: Spread of the virus continues to slow in Belgium
    US Elections: Reactions flood in for Biden victory
    US elections: president-elect Joe Biden calls for unity in victory speech
    New Brussels courtroom gets ready for terrorism mega-trial
    German police clash with anti measure protesters
    Belgian leaders greet Biden-Harris presidential victory
    European Commission congratulates Biden on his victory
    Euro 2020: the most important thing is for the championship to take place, Belgium’s coach stresses
    Trump reacts to reported Biden win: ‘this election is far from over’
    US media declares Joe Biden as next president
    View more
    Share article:

    EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean

    Sunday, 08 November 2020
    Credit: Jurgen Freund, WWF

    A recent report from WWF shows for the first time exactly when, where and how unregulated fishing is happening in the Indian Ocean and its impacts on threatened species.

    According to the report, which was published last week, the Indian Ocean is home to some of the most important fisheries on earth, accounting for over 14% of global wild-caught fish. However, 30% of assessed stocks in the Indian Ocean are not being fished within biologically sustainable limits. To this should be added unregulated fishing.

    Unlike illegal and unreported fishing, unregulated fishing is conducted by vessels without nationality or vessels flying the flag of a country not party to the regional fisheries organization (RFMO) governing a specific fishing area.

    The report finds that the existing legal frameworks for fisheries in the Indian Ocean suffer from regulatory gaps in both the geographical areas and the species they cover, resulting in unregulated fishing across the region. Most fishing vessels in the Indian Ocean are from China, South Korea and Singapore.

    Different forms of octopuses, such a squid and cuttlefish, are imported in huge quantities to the EU. The rapid escalation of unregulated fishing of squid poses a direct threat not only to the squid, but to the oceanic food web in which they play a critical role, including as a food source for tuna. Indian Ocean tuna fisheries supply nearly 20% of global demand.

    “Trade routes are difficult to fully trace with the lack of transparency but we know that some products end up in the EU market for sure,” said Dr Antonia Leroy, Head of Ocean Policy at WWF European Policy Office, to The Brussels Times.

    Is the import compliant with EU regulation? “It’s against the IUU regulation as we should not import unregulated fish products, but again identifying unregulated products requires more transparency and traceability along the value chain,” she replied.

    IUU stands for a Council regulation which entered into force in 2010 and established a system to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Such fishing “depletes fish stocks, destroys marine habitats, distorts competition, puts honest fishers at an unfair disadvantage, and weakens coastal communities, particularly in developing countries”.

    “As far as the EU is concerned, the fight against IUU fishing is taken very seriously and the EU seeks to rigorously fulfil its international obligations,” a source in the European Commission told The Brussels Times. “This applies to all fisheries products covered by the IUU Regulation, including squid.” The Commission considers that all three dimensions of IUU fishing are equally important.

    WWF writes that action is required by countries with fishing vessels in the Indian Ocean to close the regulatory gaps. ”Important market states such as the EU, Japan, the USA and China must ensure a transparent supply chain to remove outlets for IUU products to enter the international seafood market.”

    The EU regulation is considered the best system available and should be applied universally, according to researchers in maritime affairs.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times