   
EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Latest News:
‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in...
Belgian hospital resumes Johson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine...
Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests...
EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal...
5G or flu: How Flanders funded fake coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
    5G or flu: How Flanders funded fake coronavirus news
    ‘Let them lie’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf clean up
    Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek on Thursday
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
    Flemish broadcaster VRT will be investigated by Brussels public prosecutor’s office
    Belgium to decide on purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine next week
    Brussels short film ‘Sun Dog’ nominated for European Film Awards
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
    Full-time teleworking is bad for mental health, psychologists warn
    Belgium in Brief: Bye Bye Barometer
    Coronavirus: Belgian schools will reopen after extended autumn break
    Belgium needs plan for rapid Covid-19 vaccine distribution, says expert
    ‘Radical measures’ needed to ensure Covid-19 safety at Brussels Airport
    EU auditors: Stable error rate in EU accounts but too many spending errors
    Belgium’s new cases and hospitalisations decrease, deaths continue to rise
    View more
    Share article:

    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget

    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The European Parliament and negotiators of EU Member States have reached an agreement on the new long-term European budget for 2021-2027 on Tuesday.

    The agreement follows “ten weeks of intense negotiations,” the Parliament said in a press release.

    “In the compromise, Parliament obtained €16 billion on top of the package agreed by heads of state or government at their summit in July,” the European Parliament announced, clarifying that €15 billion would “reinforce flagship programmes to protect citizens from the Covid-19 pandemic, provide opportunities to the next generation, and preserve European values.”

    Related News

     

    The other €1 billion “will increase flexibility to address future needs and crises.”  The extra money will be generated from fines for companies who do not comply with EU rules, and means that “in real terms, the European Parliament (…) triples the envelope for EU4Health,” the EU’s response to Covid-19, and “ensures the equivalent of an additional year of financing for Erasmus+ and ensures that research funding keeps increasing.”

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the agreement, saying that “I welcome today’s agreement on our Recovery Plan and the next Multiannual Financial Framework. We now need to move forward with finalising the agreement on the next long-term budget and NextGenerationEU by the end of the year.”

    “Help is needed for citizens and business badly hit by the coronavirus crisis. Our recovery plan will help us turn the challenge of the pandemic into an opportunity for a recovery led by the green and digital transition,” she added.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times