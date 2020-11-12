Brexit: UK ‘determined to reach agreement’ with EU...

The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union about their relationship after the post-Brexit transition period at the end of 2020 will continue in Brussels next week.

British Secretary of State Michael Gove told Parliament on Thursday that the United Kingdom remains “determined to reach an agreement” to “close the remaining gaps in the negotiations,” reports the BBC.

He reported progress in the negotiations, which took place in London over the past week, but also blocking points, on fisheries and access to British waters, among others. “There must be full recognition that we are equal in sovereignty,” Gove added.

According to a European diplomat, “an agreement will have to be reached next week, otherwise there will not be one.”

The remaining time is very limited, as the transition period ends on 31 December 2020, and any agreement must be ratified by the parties before that date.

Previously, mid-November appeared to be the last possible deadline for reaching an agreement in principle that could enter into force on 1 January.

After a halt in mid-October, when the UK and the EU blamed each other for a possible “no-deal,” negotiations had resumed “intensively”, alternately in London and Brussels, under the leadership of Michel Barnier for the EU and David Frost for the UK.

