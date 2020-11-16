European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract

Since the Commission presented its strategy of centralised negotiations on behalf of the Member States, it has aimed to build up a portfolio of different vaccines. The Commission has already signed advance purchase agreements already concluded with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Belgium’s Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and Sanofi-GSK.
They are all still at the trial stage, and none of them are currently authorised on the European market.
This will only happen if a vaccine successfully completes the whole testing process and is deemed sufficiently effective and safe to be authorised for marketing in the EU.
This will ultimately require a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, its evaluation and authorisation procedure are being sped up through a “rolling review”, meaning that information from the trials is passed on throughout the procedure rather than in a single dossier at the end of the process.
The Commission is also in advanced discussions with the American company Moderna, who earlier today announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.