   
European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Latest News:
Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple...
European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine...
Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not...
Wallonia launches public consultation for post-Covid recovery plan...
Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple
    European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract
    Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not die from virus
    Wallonia launches public consultation for post-Covid recovery plan
    Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people
    Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in Brussels
    Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on Thursday
    Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator says
    Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO warns
    How a second wave coronavirus patient differs from the first
    Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: 5 Reasons It Got So Bad In Belgium
    Police called to join coronavirus ‘fine strike’ after brawl fuels discontent
    Coronavirus hospitalisations continue to decrease in Belgium
    1 in 6 Belgians do not want a vaccine
    Germany mulls increasing Covid measures ahead of ‘difficult winter’
    Covid-19 boosted contactless payments in Belgium, survey shows
    ‘Small beehive’: why the coronavirus hit Belgium so hard, twice
    Boris Johnson goes into quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Amnesty: Human rights were ignored in Belgium’s care homes
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract

    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission will authorise a new contract for the future supply of a covid-19 vaccine, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

    This contract, with German company CureVac, will be the Commission’s fifth advance purchase contract with a pharmaceutical company.

    The contract will cover the possible supply of up to 405 million doses, von der Leyen announced.

    Since the Commission presented its strategy of centralised negotiations on behalf of the Member States, it has aimed to build up a portfolio of different vaccines. The Commission has already signed advance purchase agreements already concluded with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Belgium’s Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and Sanofi-GSK.

    They are all still at the trial stage, and none of them are currently authorised on the European market.

    This will only happen if a vaccine successfully completes the whole testing process and is deemed sufficiently effective and safe to be authorised for marketing in the EU.

    Related News

     

    This will ultimately require a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, its evaluation and authorisation procedure are being sped up through a “rolling review”, meaning that information from the trials is passed on throughout the procedure rather than in a single dossier at the end of the process.

    The Commission is also in advanced discussions with the American company Moderna, who earlier today announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times