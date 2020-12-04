   
Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of...
Website of Belgian intelligence was insecure for 24...
Government refuses recognition for Great Mosque...
Coronavirus: UK receives first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine...
Brussels’ fire department has a discrimination problem: report...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 December 2020
    Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal
    Website of Belgian intelligence was insecure for 24 hours
    Government refuses recognition for Great Mosque
    Coronavirus: UK receives first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
    Brussels’ fire department has a discrimination problem: report
    Washington Post mocks Belgium’s Christmas toilet rule
    Stranded Brussels expats want adopted for Christmas Day
    Belgium’s coronavirus deaths rise above 17,000
    Djalili case: Iran floats idea of prisoner exchange
    ‘Significantly’ fewer pupils in quarantine than in September
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine gives at least three months of immunity
    Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there yet,’ says PM
    Belgium is third most taxed country in Europe, OECD study shows
    €250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 
    New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes into Brussels
    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
    Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab, Flemish minister says
    LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after Brussels sex party
    20kg tumour removed from woman who put off hospital visit
    Brussels reaches agreement on kilometre tax for drivers
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal

    Friday, 04 December 2020
    © Belga

    France has threatened to veto a bad Brexit deal as trade negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom resume on Friday.

    “I want to tell our fishermen, our producers, the citizens who are listening that we will not accept a deal with bad terms,” French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

    “If a good agreement cannot be reached, we will oppose it. Each country has a veto right, so it is possible,” he said. “We will do our own evaluation of this draft deal, if there is one.”

    Related News

     

    While talks are set to resume, however, a senior UK official has said that the odds of a breakthrough are “receding,” BBC reports.

    The UK officially left the EU at the end of January 2020, but until the new year, it remains part of the EU’s customs union and internal market in a transition phase until the end of the year.

    The lack of a deal could severely impact the economies of both the EU and the UK, as World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would apply. WTO rules will mean higher tariffs and extensive customs controls.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times