Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal

While talks are set to resume, however, a senior UK official has said that the odds of a breakthrough are “receding,” BBC reports.
The UK officially left the EU at the end of January 2020, but until the new year, it remains part of the EU’s customs union and internal market in a transition phase until the end of the year.
The lack of a deal could severely impact the economies of both the EU and the UK, as World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would apply. WTO rules will mean higher tariffs and extensive customs controls.