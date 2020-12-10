   
Europol: Doping raids net €73 million in drugs, 667 arrests
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Latest News:
Europol: Doping raids net €73 million in drugs,...
Brexit: Time could have already run out...
Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in...
Police can enter homes to check if rules...
Note from Charles II to Bruges may not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 December 2020
    Europol: Doping raids net €73 million in drugs, 667 arrests
    Brexit: Time could have already run out
    Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in a row
    Police can enter homes to check if rules are respected, Interior Minister says
    Note from Charles II to Bruges may not save fishing industry
    Belgian wins €5.7 million in EuroMillions draw
    Antwerp could ban non-essential travel for Christmas
    KU Leuven will subject new accords to human rights test
    Brussels will vaccinate 45,000 people by end of March
     Anti-Semitic announcements on SNCB train: Investigation launched
    Minister sinks plan to let Bpost sell sweets and newspapers
    Brussels Airport forced to consider redundancies
    Flemish police will use drones during end-of-year holidays
    Daily Covid-19 deaths drop below 100 in Belgium
    Brexit decision expected by end of weekend, EU leader says
    Cyber attack on Medicines Agency targetted vaccine developer
    Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed to 20 January
    Brussels-North police zone will test bodycams from January
    Allow religious services with 15 people, Justice Minister proposes
    EU drugs agency hit by cyberattack
    View more
    Share article:

    Europol: Doping raids net €73 million in drugs, 667 arrests

    Thursday, 10 December 2020
    Part of the haul from the six-month anti-doping operation.. © Europol

    Police from 27 countries have taken part in a Europe-wide action against drugs trafficking and doping in sport, leading to a haul worth €73 million.

    The operation took place between March and September this year, led by police in Finland, France, Greece and Italy and involving 19 EU member states including Belgium, and eight third party countries. It was coordinated by Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency.

    In the end, the operation had broken up 25 criminal gangs, arrested 667 people and seized a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including large amounts of anti-cancer drugs, erectile dysfunction medicines, pseudoephedrine, various doping substances such as hormone and metabolic regulators, painkillers, anti-oestrogens, antivirals, hypnotics, antihistamines and anxiolytics.

    Given the period involved, some of the products were Covid-related. Those include 33 million medical devices like face masks, tests, diagnosis kits; eight tonnes of raw materials, chemicals and antivirals and 70,000 litres of sanitisers.

    Even for a six-month operation involving 27 countries, the statistics are impressive:

    Seizures worth nearly €73 million
    More than 25 million units of medicines and doping substances
    667 suspects arrested
    1,282 individuals reported to judicial authorities
    25 organised crime groups dismantled
    10 clandestine laboratories shut down
    453 websites taken offline
    4,009 websites monitored
    95 judicial cases opened, 29 for doping and 66 for medicines offences
    536 doping inspections performed, 148 in competition and 388 out of competition
    247 athletes tested in competition, of whom 13 tested positive
    403 athletes tested out of competition, of whom four tested positive.

    We have seen with the current COVID-19 crisis that criminals have no problem in abusing people’s fears. Criminals always look for new opportunities to make a profit and it is always on the back of the citizens,” said Catherine De Bolle, former Belgian federal police chief, now executive director of Europol.

    Counterfeit and misused medicines are a growing threat not only because they generate large illegal profits, but because they also represent a serious risk to public health. We can only combat this global danger together. With 25 million potentially dangerous units of medicines and doping substances seized and nearly 700 suspects arrested, Operation Shield has shown the importance of law enforcement cooperation in protecting the health and well-being of EU citizens.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times