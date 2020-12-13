   
Cautious optimism in Brexit talks before deadline
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
    Cautious optimism in Brexit talks before deadline

    Sunday, 13 December 2020
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Belga

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have issued a joint statement before the pending deadline on Sunday evening in the Brexit talks.

    In the statement, they confirm that they had a useful phone call this morning and discussed the major unresolved topics, following talks between their negotiating teams “day and night over recent days”.

    “And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile. We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

    The British Prime Minister is facing a dilemma between surrendering to hard-Brexit supporters in his own party and saving UK’s economic future.

    The Brussels Times