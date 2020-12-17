Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December...

Belgium – as well as the rest of the EU – could potentially start vaccinations at the end of December, according to the latest news from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.

“It’s Europe’s moment,” she said, stating that on “27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU. We protect our citizens together.”

It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU. We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether#EUvaccinationdays pic.twitter.com/6VxDumysBL — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 17, 2020

The Commission President had previously said on Wednesday that all EU members will be able to start vaccinating “on the same day,” after Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine gets the official green light.

However, this would happen on the condition that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the go-ahead for the Pfizer – BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

EMA is meeting on 21 December to discuss whether the vaccine can get the green light, after which the Commission needs to grant a conditional market authorisation.

Von der Leyen’s announcement echoes news from Germany, whose health minister Jens Spahn said that the country plans to start vaccinating its population on the 27th, given “the expected approval and delivery of the vaccine from BioNTech.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

More Vaccine News