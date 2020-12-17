   
Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 December, 2020
Latest News:
Covid crisis has improved people’s digital skills...
Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December...
Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Unless It Does...
Brussels does not test enough for Covid-19, expert...
Flemish ban on slaughter without stunning backed by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 December 2020
    Covid crisis has improved people’s digital skills
    Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Unless It Does
    Brussels does not test enough for Covid-19, expert warns
    Flemish ban on slaughter without stunning backed by European Court
    Coronavirus: Tenerife closes its borders for 15 days
    Close schools until 31 January, expert warns
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine could reach Belgium by March
    WWII explosive found in Brussels home
    Research: ULB discovers gene that helps cancer to spread
    French President Macron tests positive for Coronavirus
    Oil prices rise to highest level since Covid-19 pandemic began
    Covid-19: Germany plans to start vaccinating by 27 December
    What’s on the agenda of Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow?
    Charlie Hebdo trial: sentences of four to life for attack
    Belgium’s new daily coronavirus infections continue their rise
    Flyers must discourage foreign shoppers from coming to Belgium
    ‘Big impact’: De Lijn will strike from Monday 21 December
    First 5,000 Belgians could already be vaccinated this year
    SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December

    Thursday, 17 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium – as well as the rest of the EU – could potentially start vaccinations at the end of December, according to the latest news from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.

    “It’s Europe’s moment,” she said, stating that on “27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU. We protect our citizens together.”

    The Commission President had previously said on Wednesday that all EU members will be able to start vaccinating “on the same day,” after Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine gets the official green light.

    However, this would happen on the condition that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the go-ahead for the Pfizer – BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

    EMA is meeting on 21 December to discuss whether the vaccine can get the green light, after which the Commission needs to grant a conditional market authorisation.

    Von der Leyen’s announcement echoes news from Germany, whose health minister Jens Spahn said that the country plans to start vaccinating its population on the 27th, given “the expected approval and delivery of the vaccine from BioNTech.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    More Vaccine News