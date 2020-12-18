   
Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open...
Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By...
Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a...
Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive...
Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open
    Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By January?
    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
    Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive
    Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures show
    European vaccine prices revealed in Belgian Twitter blunder
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s reproduction rate rises to 1.0
    More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany
    Consultative Committee told to lockdown if infections worsen
    Thalys gunman sentenced to life imprisonment
    Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards
    Hunting horn players recognised as cultural heritage by Unesco
    Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for 84th birthday
    Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in Flanders
    Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus
    European court allows banning of ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?
    Schools will not close until 31 January, Belgian education ministers say
    Belgium is ready to start vaccinating by 27 December, health minister confirms
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. © Belga

    The EU and the UK have “just a few hours” left to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Friday.

    “We have very little time remaining,” Barnier told members of European Parliament, with only today “to work through these negotiations in a useful fashion if we want this agreement to enter into force on the first of January.”

    He and British negotiator David Frost are meeting in what Barnier has called “the moment of truth” in the Brexit negotiations.

    “There is a chance of getting an agreement but the path to such an agreement is very narrow,” Barnier said, echoing previous statements by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    Related News

     

    Frost, meanwhile, tweeted on Thursday evening that “progress seems blocked and time is running out.” Fisheries remain the main point of contention, according to Barnier.

    The EU’s position on the matter “simply not reasonable,” according to a statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, which says that “if there was to be an agreement,” the EU’s position “needed to shift significantly.”

    If the EU and the UK do not reach an agreement on a post-Brexit trade relationship, World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules will apply between them, meaning the introduction of high tariffs and extensive customs controls.

    The rules will apply from 1 January, which is the end of a transition period after Brexit during which the UK remains part of the EU’s single market and customs union.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times