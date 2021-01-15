   
EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel...
Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no...
Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African...
Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by...
Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel
    Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no longer allowed
    Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants
    Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%
    Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions
    Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began
    Vaccination: How many doses have been distributed to EU member states?
    High Fens reopen to traffic this weekend
    1.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in Antwerp
    Dutch government steps down over child benefits scandal
    Belgian chemical exports to UK down 23% even before Brexit
    10 in 35,000 vaccinated people experience side-effects, data shows
    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
    Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges
    Dutch government on the brink of collapse over benefits scandal
    ‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid art gallery
    Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000 more deaths in 2020
    Belgium has to ban non-essential travel, Van Ranst says
    Covid-19: Flanders starts speed-testing at produce market
    Belgium tightens rules for UK travellers arriving by bus or train
    View more
    Share article:

    EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in favour of a vaccination certificate that would be recognised in all Member States of the European Union.

    “It is absolutely necessary to have a certificate when you are vaccinated,” said Von der Leyen said at a press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on Friday. “That is a medical necessity.”

    Political and legal questions about what rights would possibly be attached to such a vaccine certificate or passport, however, should be discussed during a debate, according to Von der Leyen.

    Several Member States have already warned that such a passport could become a source of discrimination, as it could allow holders to be able to travel around Europe freely, while others still waiting their turn for vaccination will not have that same right.

    Related News:

     

    “It is always important to find a fair balance. For example, you can combine a certificate with a negative coronavirus test for those who have not yet had access to a vaccine,” von der Leyen suggested, calling for agreements at the European level.

    The proposal was being pushed by Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, but several other EU members, including Germany, are wary of the idea.

    However, Mitsotakis, whose country’s economy heavily relies on travel and tourism, stated that vaccination would not be an explicit condition for travel, but that a guarantee of unhindered travel could motivate people to get vaccinated.

    On Thursday 21 January, the heads of government will meet over videoconference to discuss the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis and the possibility of such a passport.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times