EU implements stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals...

The 27 member states reached an agreement on Monday on stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals.

Non-EU nationals travelling to the EU, will have to present a negative test taken less than 72 hours upon arrival. The agreement has yet to be formally approved.

These more strict measures will also apply to business trips and for trips made for essential reasons. If the travellers cannot present a test that is less than 72 hours old, they can be tested upon arrival.

Member states also want to implement a quarantine and a new test on arrival for travellers coming from countries where the new coronavirus variants circulate strongly.

The Brussels Times