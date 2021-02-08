   
EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
EU steps up fight against environmental crime while...
600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels...
Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former...
Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles...
Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside
    600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels since Sunday
    Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former AstraZeneca lab in Uccle
    Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles
    Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment
    Belgian barbers can’t cut beards until March
    Netherlands extends curfew until 2 March
    France and UK remain confident in AstraZeneca vaccine
    Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    View more
    Share article:

    EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission launched on Monday a public consultation on environmental crime aiming at addressing the shortcomings in the current directive.

    The directive (Directive 2008/99/EC) requires Member States to treat activities that breach EU environmental legislation, such as illegal shipment of waste, trade in endangered species or in ozone-depleting substances, as criminal offences.

    “The EU is a front-runner in developing a comprehensive environmental policy,” commented Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice (8 February).

    “We are determined to continue setting global standards for the protection of the planet. A green transition means that we have to protect our environment against crime and our natural resources against exploitation. I invite everyone to take part in this consultation and share their contribution. Together, we can do more to protect wildlife and improve the quality of life of all citizens.”

    A legislative proposal for a revised directive is expected by the end of 2021. An evaluation of the directive, carried out in 2019-2020, concluded that room for improvement remains when it comes to reducing environmental crime and prosecuting offenders.

    According to the Commission’s impact assessment, overall, the directive did not have much effect in practice. The annexes in the directive are  largely outdated today and a feasible mechanism to ensure that new relevant legislation falls under the scope of the directive is missing.In particular, the directive did not affect the number of convictions or the level of imposed sanctions in the Member States.

    • Legal terms to define environmental criminal offences leave much scope for interpretation. This leads to different interpretations in the Member States and is thought to hamper cross-border cooperation.
    • Sanction levels differ significantly among Member States and their application in practice appears not to be dissuasive.
    • Although environmental crime often has cross-border effects and often involves cross-border activities, Member State authorities do not systematically cooperate with each other and with EU bodies and agencies.
    • Collection, sharing and reporting statistical data on detection, investigation, prosecution and sanctioning of environmental crime is very limited. This lack of information hampers effective and targeted action by Member States on environmental crime.

    The wild fires in recent years and intentional damage to the rainforest in Amazon in Brazil affect the whole planet and has raised the issue if it should be classified as an international environmental crime against humanity – Ecocide. The previous Commission was however reluctant to promote the issue at international climate action summits and chose largely to ignore it.

    What is the Commission’s position on this today? Will it be possible to raise the issue in the consultation?

    A source in the Commission replied that it is aware of the discussions with regard to Ecocide. “Which issues are raised in the consultation is up to the individuals and groups that participate in it.” The Commission  promised that it will consider all suggestions.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

     