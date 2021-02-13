   
Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 February, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for...
Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children...
Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus...
Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies...
Belgians will start to receive letters to get...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 February 2021
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Infections down but Europe is still vulnerable, WHO warns
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel
    Slow vaccination campaign could cost Europe close to 90 billion euros
    Belgium extends financial support measures to help struggling sectors
    Basic-Fit borrows 150 million euros to avoid bankruptcy
    ‘Europe is lying’
    Some general practitioners opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine
    New gas detected on Mars
    EU ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s extension of non-essential travel ban
    Coronavirus: 200 police families in quarantine following infection
    Hairdressers in Belgium reopen
    Retailers regret ‘worst winter sales ever’
    Covid-19: All significant indicators suggest virus is in retreat
    Belgium will review travel ban on 26 February
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases

    Saturday, 13 February 2021
    © Belga

    The World Health Organisation still wants to find out whether there were small epidemics of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in China before the first known cases in Wuhan in December 2019, Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, said on Friday.

    Koopmans was a member of the WHO team that returned from the Chinese city after an investigation mission on the origin of the virus. The team found no conclusive evidence of COVID-19 cases before December 2019.

    However, an in-depth examination of Chinese statistics on patients shows that 92 patients who fell ill before the pandemic showed symptoms akin to COVID-19, Mr. Koopmans said during an online WHO press conference.

    Recent blood tests conducted on these patients did not reveal any antibodies, but that could be due to the time that had elapsed. The 2019 examples stocked in Chinese blood banks could provide some answers. The expert said. “Discussions are under way in China to be able to access them, she added.

    The WHO mission included scientists from China and eight other countries. It was unable to determine which animals first spread the virus to humans. Pangolins and bats have been identified as possible sources.

    One year after the virus began to spread to various countries, infections are down globally. While the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down for four consecutive weeks, it is too early for the world to let its guard down, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the press conference.

    This is not the time for countries to relax measures, he warned from Geneva. “We should all feel encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself,” the WHO head added

    Analysing the figures, Mr. Tedros said the lowest figures were based on strict public health measures.

    WHO reported 3.1 million new cases of COVID-19 last week, compared to a peak of about five million during the first week of 2021.

    Weekly death tolls reached a peak of 100,000 in mid-January before going down to 88,000 last week.

    The Brussels Times