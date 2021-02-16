   
EU vaccines strategy: Lessons to be learned from mistakes
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Latest News:
Thief struck and killed by train while fleeing...
Germany to offer free rapid antigen tests from...
European Space Agency seeks new (female) astronauts...
First cases of Brazilian strain detected in Belgium,...
Drunk man stands trial for causing accident, threatening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 February 2021
    Thief struck and killed by train while fleeing police
    Germany to offer free rapid antigen tests from March
    European Space Agency seeks new (female) astronauts
    First cases of Brazilian strain detected in Belgium, more expected
    Drunk man stands trial for causing accident, threatening to infect police with HIV
    Netherlands has to lift curfew immediately, court rules
    Deconfinement: what and when Belgium’s next steps could be
    17-year-old comes forward for car chase that killed two children
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre opens in Brussels
    EU vaccines strategy: Lessons to be learned from mistakes
    Former Flemish MP and wife receive 27-year sentence for murder of ex-husband
    In Brussels flat without heat, firepit led to CO poisoning
    Brussels Airport’s tariff hike for planes postponed another year
    55% of horeca businesses paid less rent or benefited from deferrals
    Belgium in Brief: The Unanswerable Questions
    Parents of teens who had lockdown party allege punishment is too severe
    Belgium warns against fake Russian vaccines
    Students who live together can be seen as a household, interior minister says
    Drunk cyclist who crashed into Belgian mayor gains viral fame
    Brussels organisations get help with corona-proofing from Flanders
    View more
    Share article:

    EU vaccines strategy: Lessons to be learned from mistakes

    Tuesday, 16 February 2021
    Credit: EU

    European Commission president von der Leyen admitted last week that there are lessons to be learned from the vaccination process. The health commissioner, Kyriakides, has already drawn a lesson.

    In an interview on Sunday for a German newspaper she said that the Commission has analysed the authorisation procedure for vaccines with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and decided that approvals of already approved vaccines to combat mutations of the virus will be speeded up.

    The chief spokesperson of the Commission, Eric Mamer, confirmed at today’s daily press conference that the Commission intends to issue a communication on Wednesday on the battle against the new variants of the virus.

    One issue that is not clear is the duration of the protection of the vaccines against the virus. In for example Israel, which already has vaccinated about 40 % of its population with good results, the vaccination certificates that are issued by its health ministry has a validity period of only half a year.

    The authorities have not explained why. It could be because the vaccine producers themselves do not know how long time the immunity will last or because further shots are required against mutations of the virus.

    Asked by The Brussels Times about whether this issue is considered by the Commission and EMA and how it might affect the deliveries of vaccine doses to the member states, the spokesperson replied that the Commission is reviewing the situation which is constantly evolving.

    The Commission’s policy is adapted to the new challenges and the issue of the validity of the vaccines will be addressed in the Communication tomorrow.

    The positive news from the evaluation of the vaccinations by Clalit, Israel’s largest health maintenance organisation, is that they confirm Pfizer’s estimates in its clinical trials. Contrary to the trials, they included hundreds of thousands of people in all age groups.

    The vaccinated group had 94 % fewer symptomatic infections and 92 % fewer cases of serious illness that then the unvaccinated group. The data was also controlled for underlying conditions and the lockdown in Israel.

    In her speech last week at the European Parliament’s Plenary on the state of play of EU’s vaccination strategy, the Commission president said that, “It is a fact that we are not where we want to be today in the fight against the virus. We were late for admission. We were too optimistic about mass production. And maybe we were too sure that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time.”

    “We have to ask ourselves why this is so and what lessons we can learn from it.”

    She was still optimistic that it was possible to achieve the goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population in Europe by the end of summer. However, she did not mention the issue of group immunity which will require that also children are vaccinated.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times